Jewell Farshad’s Viral Song 'Salope of Liberté' Gets Banned in Iran Amid Khamenei’s Funeral

Salope of Liberté Jewell Farshad Jewell Farshad

Too explosive for the regime: Jewell Farshad's viral anthem reportedly banned in Iran amid Khamenei's funeral.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iranian-American actress and artist Jewell Farshad's song "Salope of Liberté," released in July 2025, has struck such a nerve — and proven so explosive — that Iran has reportedly moved to ban the song outright, an irony not lost on the women blasting it across TikTok and Instagram this week, as the surge coincides with state funeral ceremonies for the country's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While international coverage has centered on scenes of mass mourning inside Iran, the song has taken on new life among Iranian women in the diaspora, who are using it to reflect — not on the funeral itself, but on the decades of restrictions on women's bodies, dress, and expression that defined his rule. Jewell's team notes the song is not a political statement on the war or recent events in Iran, but a piece of art that has simply found new relevance — and new resistance — in this moment.

Jewell, an artist and cultural provocateur, is firm that her work is art, not politics. "I write for my people and from my heart," she said. "If it resonates with them, my job is done. My people deserve happiness and joy, and this is why I pour my pain and sadness into my work — I sing, I act, I create for them to see and enjoy, and for the world to see my work. Every lyric has been written from my soul, from tears and heartbreak, into an anthem and mantra to dance the pain away."

"Salope of Liberté" takes its title from the French word for "slut" — a term Jewell has spent years being called online for choosing not to wear a hijab and for her modeling work, including bikini photoshoots. Rather than let the word carry shame, Jewell reclaims it in the song, pairing it with "Liberté" to turn an insult into a statement of ownership over her body and her voice.

"Women get shamed our whole lives for how we dress, how we move, how we exist," Jewell said. "I wanted to take the ugliest word they'd throw at us and turn it into something powerful. That's what the song is — turning shame into freedom."

Born in Iran, Jewell has spoken openly about facing harassment from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) beginning at age seven. At eighteen, she won the U.S. green card lottery and moved to the United States to pursue acting, modeling, and music. "The job I do today would have gotten me arrested — or killed — in Iran," Jewell said. "I love being an American. I get to pursue the American dream."

With her career built on modeling and music, Jewell's profile has grown further through her recurring role on HBO's *Euphoria*, sharing scenes alongside fellow artists Rosalía and Zendaya. She now has more than 1.5 million followers across social media.

Jewell says she's currently working on her debut album alongside several passion projects centered on the courage of Iranian women, and has dedicated much of her platform to honoring women who have lost their lives in Iran. "I want to inspire little girls in Iran," she said. "I love them and cherish their bravery. On a daily basis, I get so many beautiful messages from little girls in Iran who dream of modeling, dancing, and singing. I owe it to them to cherish their dreams and be their voice."

"Salope of Liberté" is available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

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