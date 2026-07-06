MIT Visionary Ramesh Raskar to Keynote Vidyabharati Annual Gala

VB Gala 2026 Vidya Bharati USA f1 Vidya Bharati USA f2 Satish Jha

The classrooms we strengthen today will shape the leaders who transform tomorrow. That is the enduring power of education.” — Satish Jha

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vidyabharati Foundation of America today announced that globally acclaimed MIT innovator Professor Ramesh Raskar will deliver the keynote address at its Annual Gala on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Boston Marriott Burlington.The gala will be graced by Desh Deshpande, one of the world’s most respected entrepreneurs and philanthropists, as Chief Guest, while Rajendra Khaitan, National Vice Chairman of Vidyabharati, India, will attend as Guest of Honor, representing one of the world’s largest educational movements.Joining the distinguished program will be Pooja Ika, Founder and CEO of Nirvana Health, a pioneering AI-driven healthcare company, and Professor Debarshi Nandy, the Stephen J. Cloobeck Professor of Finance at Brandeis International Business School, whose work on entrepreneurship, innovation, and finance has earned international recognition.Bringing together leaders from technology, education , healthcare, entrepreneurship, finance, and philanthropy, the evening will celebrate the transformative power of education in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.Professor Raskar, internationally renowned for his pioneering work in artificial intelligence, computational imaging, and technologies for social impact, will speak on the future of education and the role AI can play in expanding opportunity while preserving the human values at the heart of learning.Desh Deshpande, founder of Sycamore Networks and one of the most influential Indian-American entrepreneurs, has devoted decades to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and educational excellence. His leadership and philanthropy have inspired generations of entrepreneurs in both the United States and India.Rajendra Khaitan will bring greetings from Vidyabharati, India’s largest educational organization, which today serves millions of students through an extensive nationwide network of schools committed to combining academic excellence with character development and service.Pooja Ika has emerged as one of the leading entrepreneurs applying artificial intelligence to transform healthcare delivery. Through Nirvana Health, she is helping reshape patient care with technology that improves both access and efficiency.Professor Debarshi Nandy’s research on corporate finance, entrepreneurial ecosystems, venture creation, and innovation provides valuable insights into building enduring institutions capable of creating long-term societal impact.The annual gala brings together business leaders, technology innovators, educators, physicians, investors, philanthropists, and community leaders to support Vidyabharati’s mission of expanding access to high-quality, values-based education across India. Satish Jha , Board Member of the Vidyabharati Foundation of America, said the exceptional lineup reflects the Foundation’s commitment to connecting educational excellence with innovation and leadership.“This year’s gathering brings together some of the finest minds in technology, entrepreneurship, healthcare, finance, and education. We are deeply honored to welcome Professor Ramesh Raskar, Chief Guest Desh Deshpande, Guest of Honor Rajendra Khaitan, Pooja Ika, and Professor Debarshi Nandy. Their collective achievements demonstrate that innovation achieves its highest purpose when it expands human opportunity through education.”This year’s gala will highlight Vidyabharati’s continuing efforts to strengthen schools through teacher development, digital learning, AI-enabled educational infrastructure, and community support, helping prepare young people for leadership in the twenty-first century while remaining rooted in enduring values.The event is expected to attract senior executives, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, university leaders, scientists, healthcare professionals, philanthropists, and members of the Indian-American community from across New England.Event DetailsVidyabharati Foundation of America Annual GalaSunday, July 12, 2026Boston Marriott BurlingtonBurlington, MassachusettsAbout Vidyabharati Foundation of AmericaThe Vidyabharati Foundation of America supports educational initiatives that expand access to quality, values-based education for children across India. Working in partnership with Vidyabharati, one of the world’s largest educational organizations, the Foundation mobilizes philanthropic support for schools, teacher development, digital learning, and educational innovation, helping prepare the next generation of ethical leaders and responsible global citizens.Media ContactMona ChopraPresidentVidyabharati Foundation of AmericaPhone: (508) 333-6543Media Advisory: Members of the media are invited to attend. Advance registration is requested. Interview opportunities with featured speakers and organizers will be available following the keynote session.

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