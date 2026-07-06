Đurić at AIability 2026 Conference: Serbia Will Continue to Invest in Knowledge and Innovation

Closing the inaugural international conference "AIability 2026: Connecting Academia, Industry, Policymakers and Generation Z," Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Đurić, stated today that Serbia aspires to be among the global leaders in the responsible development of artificial intelligence by building on knowledge, innovation, science diplomacy and international cooperation.

Minister Đurić announced that the AIability conference, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will become an annual event, emphasizing the importance of establishing Belgrade as a meeting place for scientists, business leaders, policymakers, institutional representatives and young people who will shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Reflecting on the discussions held over the two-day conference, Đurić stressed that artificial intelligence can create sustainable value only if it is developed collaboratively and for the benefit of society as a whole. He noted that Serbia recognized the significance of the new technological revolution at an early stage by adopting its first Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy in 2019 and by continuing its implementation through a new strategy extending to 2030.

He explained that Serbia is among the first countries in the region to have adopted a systematic approach to AI development, resulting in the establishment of science and technology parks, the development of the BIO4 Campus, the State Data Centre in Kragujevac, and the National Artificial Intelligence Platform. He also highlighted Serbia's growing international standing through its presidency of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence.

The Minister underlined that rapid technological progress simultaneously raises numerous ethical, legal and societal challenges, making dialogue and international cooperation essential to ensuring that emerging technologies remain firmly in the service of humanity. He also recalled that, by establishing the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in partnership with the World Economic Forum, Serbia has demonstrated its readiness to actively contribute to global discussions on the responsible development of modern technologies.

According to Đurić, science diplomacy is one of the strategic instruments of Serbia's foreign policy. He recalled that, during Serbia's presidency of the Central European Initiative, science diplomacy was designated as one of the country's priorities, serving as a means of strengthening trust, fostering cooperation and jointly addressing the challenges of the modern era.

Highlighting the importance of young people and Serbia's academic diaspora, Minister Đurić described them as one of the country's greatest development assets. He also expressed his gratitude to distinguished scientists of Serbian origin working at leading universities and research institutions in the United States for contributing to the success of the conference and for strengthening ties between Serbia's scientific community and the world's foremost centres of knowledge.

Minister Đurić expressed confidence that AIability 2026 marks the beginning of a lasting international dialogue and new partnerships that will advance innovation, scientific research and the responsible application of artificial intelligence. He reiterated that Serbia is committed to being a country that connects knowledge, technology and international cooperation.

The two-day conference brought together leading Serbian and international experts in artificial intelligence, higher education, science diplomacy, industry and public administration. A particularly valuable contribution was made by prominent scholars and scientists of Serbian origin from leading universities and research institutions in the United States, including Đorđija Petkovski of the Wharton School, who, as one of the keynote speakers, presented a vision for developing human capital in the age of artificial intelligence.