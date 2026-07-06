Đurić: We Want the Diplomatic Sports Games to Become a Tradition

Addressing the opening ceremony of the final competition of the inaugural Diplomatic Sports Games at the Sinđelić Sports Centre, Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Đurić, emphasized that, at a time when the world faces significant challenges, today's event sends a symbolic message that sport not only brings people together, but also transcends the boundaries between them.

"Today, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia are proudly carrying the Serbian flag at the first Diplomatic Sports Games, an event that has brought together representatives of a large number of countries present in Serbia through their diplomatic missions—countries that not only embrace the principles of fair play, but also share a common aspiration: to strengthen and further develop relations with our country," Đurić said.

The Serbian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction that, in the year in which Serbia is preparing to host the major Expo exhibition under the motto Sport and Culture for All, he has the opportunity, together with his colleagues, to inaugurate a new chapter in diplomatic sporting cooperation here in Belgrade.

"Even today, I can say that our ambition is for this event to become a lasting tradition, bringing together an ever-growing number of representatives of our friendly countries and international organizations. I would like to congratulate all participants for demonstrating their commitment to the universal values of sport, cooperation, friendship among nations and a shared passion for sport. I am also convinced that we all share the desire, in these far from simple times, to send a symbolic message that sport not only unites people, but also transcends the boundaries that divide them," Đurić concluded.

Expressing his hope that the best team would prevail in the final mini-football tournament, Minister Đurić also extended his warm congratulations to those who had already achieved notable results in the competition.

"I wish all of you to remember your time living and serving in Belgrade in the very best way, and to feel at home here every day together with your families, because together we are one great family and one great team representing friendship, goodwill and peace. Thank you, and I wish you every success," Minister Marko Đurić said.

In addition to today's final mini-football tournament, the inaugural Diplomatic Sports Games, held from March to June 2026, also featured competitions in padel, badminton and basketball at sports centres across Belgrade, bringing together representatives of more than 18 diplomatic and consular missions, international organizations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia.

The ceremony was also attended by Serbia's Minister of Sport, Zoran Gajić; President of the Olympic Committee of Serbia, Dejan Tomašević; members of the diplomatic corps; President of the School Sport Association of Serbia and the International School Sport Federation, Željko Tanasković; Expo Sports Programme Manager Bojana Milićević Marinković; Director of BG Metro and Train, Andreja Mladenović; the Mufti of the Belgrade Islamic Community, Mustafa Jusufspahić; as well as numerous guests and sports enthusiasts.