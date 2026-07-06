Ministry of Foreign Affairs Expresses Condolences

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia extends its sincere condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and to the Embassy of Belarus in the Republic of Serbia on the passing of former Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Serbia, Valery Anatolyevich Brylov, who served as Ambassador to our country from 2017 to 2023. He will be remembered as a distinguished diplomat whose dedicated service and personal commitment made a significant contribution to strengthening the friendly relations between Serbia and Belarus.

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