Proposed Cleanup – Former Yonkers Firehouse Site (Yonkers) Comment Deadline
Proposed Cleanup – Former Yonkers Firehouse Site (Yonkers) Comment Deadline
Region: 3
Date: July 6, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/417e22d?reqfrom=share
DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to the Former Yonkers Firehouse site #C360191 (Yonkers, Westchester County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 6, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at:
https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C360191/
And at:
Yonkers Public Library
1 Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701
(914) 375-7966
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