Ramin Rezaeian and Jewell Farshad via Getty Images Romin Rezaeian via FIFA Jewell Farshad Venice Film Festival

Team Melli top player Ramin Rezaeian sparks romance with Hollywood star Jewell Farshad following Iran’s emotional World Cup exit.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramin Rezaeian is still making headlines — even after the final whistle.

The Team Melli star and “Superior Player of the Match” in Iran vs. Egypt, Ramin Rezaeian, of Iran’s World Cup campaign, went viral after an emotional post-match interview, breaking down in tears and telling cameras he only wanted to bring joy to his people. The clip spread rapidly across social media, turning Rezaeian — followed by more than 4 million fans — into one of the tournament’s most talked-about figures overnight.

Now, the conversation has shifted from heartbreak on the pitch to something happening far from it.

Across Instagram, TikTok, and fan pages, Rezaeian is suddenly being linked in viral speculation to Hollywood bombshell Jewell Farshad — actress, artist, model, former Miss Bel Air and Miss California, and a rising Hollywood presence best known for her recurring role on HBO’s “Euphoria” as Penelope alongside Rosalia and Zendaya.

Fans have paired the two in what’s being called a “sports-meets-Hollywood crossover,” with many asking the same question: is Rezaeian looking for love after his World Cup exit? He may have lost one battle and found a new one to win. Rmancemaxxing might just be his plan this summer.

Jewell, an Iranian-American actress, launched her career in 2018 after gaining global attention for the viral music video “Gentleman” alongside Iranian singer Sasy, now with more than 100 million views. With millions of schoolgirls singing the song and playing the video on repeat, Jewell’s career took off instantly. She started modeling and took the title of Miss Bel Air on her first try and later was crowned Miss California USA. She has since built a career across modeling and published in editorial magazines, including Glamour magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, Playboy, and Moevir Paris, walking fashion weeks in LA, New York, and Miami Swim Week, attending Paris Fashion Week, acting in Hollywood, and creating her own music. She is also a leading voice for a new generation of Iranian women in Hollywood.

Her credits include voice-over work on “Dune: Part Two” with Denis Villeneuve and HBO’s “Euphoria,” directed by Sam Levinson, where she first appeared as herself in a Season 2 cameo before landing the role of Penelope in Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4, working alongside Rosalia and Zendaya in her scenes.Jewell has over 1.5 million followers and is a rising Hollywood star, actively participating in the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals while steadily building global recognition for her work.

Is Ramin Rezaeian the lucky man to have her attention? Fans are left wondering whether this is just a fleeting rumor or something more real.

Neither Rezaeian nor Farshad has addressed the speculation, but fans continue to embrace the pairing regardless.

With global attention on Ramin Rezaeian and his performance, the question remains:

could he win the heart of the Hollywood star after his World Cup exit? Time will tell.

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