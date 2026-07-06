

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HOT 97, HOSTS ANNUAL THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY AT TRACEY TOWERS

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Bronx, NY– Borough President Gibson was joined by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Gustavo Rivera, Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr., and Council Member Eric Dinowitz for HOT 97's Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Tracey Towers, supporting Bedford Park residents facing food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving. At the event, over 800 turkeys were distributed, along with dozens of fresh fruits and vegetables.

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, residents received free turkeys and holiday meal fixings to fill their tables. The event was one of several turkey distribution events hosted this holiday season by the Borough President and other community partners.

"As the cost of food increases, and food assistance programs that alleviate hunger for families and children are being disrupted, we are seeing firsthand the effect it is having on our communities," said Borough President Gibson. "Bronx residents should not have to choose between paying rent, accessing lifesaving medications, or putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table. Every Bronx family deserves a nourishing holiday meal this season."

Amid disruptions in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), rising food prices, and long lines across the city at food pantries and food banks, this distribution came at a critical time. In the Bronx, more than 40% of people rely on SNAP, the highest proportion of any borough, especially when purchasing groceries during the holiday season.

"HOT 97 has always been deeply connected to the heartbeat of New York," said Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP of Content & Growth at MediaCo. "Coming together during the holidays gives us a chance to uplift our neighbors and make a real impact. Seeing families leave with a sense of relief and joy is why we continue to show up, give back, and stand strong with the Bronx community."

"At WBLS, our commitment to the community goes far beyond the music," said JusNik, WBLS Radio Personality. "Events like the Tracey Towers Turkey Giveaway remind us of the power of showing up for one another, especially during the holidays. We're proud to stand with families across New York and help make this season a little brighter."

"Another year and an especially hard one for our community, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, along with radio stations Hot97 and WBLS, Council Member Dinowitz, State Senator Rivera, and Assembly Member Zaccaro blessed the residents of Tracey Towers and the surrounding Norwood community with over 800 Turkeys, plus fixing," said Jean Hill, Tenant Association President for Tracey Towers. "A lot of families are going to have a Happy Thanksgiving because they care and remember the everyday people."

This turkey distribution highlighted the critical role that investment in programs like SNAP and community-based food distributions play in ensuring that families can access everything they need to make a warm and memorable Thanksgiving meal for themselves and their loved ones. -30-

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