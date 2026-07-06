VANESSA L. GIBSON IS SWORN IN AGAIN AS 14TH BRONX BOROUGH PRESIDENT AFTER OVERWHELMING VICTORY For photos, click here For B-ROLL, click here

Bronx, NY--Following a decisive victory in both the 2025 New York City Primary and General Elections, Vanessa L. Gibson was surrounded by supporters, elected officials, and community leaders as she took the oath of office once again to serve as the 14th Bronx Borough President, representing the more than 1.4 million residents of the Bronx.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this position and to make history as the 14th Bronx Borough President. I am humbled and deeply grateful to stand before you today as I am sworn in for a second term, continuing to serve the more than 1.4 million residents of the Bronx," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Together, we have accomplished so much and successfully executed our blueprint to move our borough forward. As we look ahead to the next four years, I remain committed to building on that progress. I want to thank my friends, family, colleagues, team, and community members for your unwavering support, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together over the next four years."

Borough President Gibson first took office in January 2022 after serving eight years in the New York City Council and four years in the New York State Assembly. During her first term, she developed an ambitious agenda focused on expanding access to jobs and careers through employment fairs, combatting the digital divide with record investments in technology, advocating for affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, securing over $50 million in capital investments for Bronx schools, increasing support for survivors of domestic violence, boosting economic development and tourism by supporting cultural institutions and securing a $20 million New York State Downtown Revitalization Grant, redeveloping the Kingsbridge Armory, funding a Bronx birthing center, and addressing the opioid epidemic, among other priorities.

The date of her 2026 inauguration will be announced in the new year.

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