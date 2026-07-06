BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON ON THE NYS GAMING FACILITY LOCATION BOARD'S RECOMMENDATION SUPPORTING DOWNSTATE GAMING LICENSES

"Today's decision by the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board to approve three downstate casino licenses marks a significant milestone for the Bally's Casino Proposal in the Bronx, bringing us one step closer to final approval. I would like to thank the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board members, Community Advisory Committee members, and everyone who testified and attended the public hearings to listen, engage, and share their thoughts on this proposal.

As we move into the next phase of this process and await the Gaming Commission's review of the Board's recommendations, we will continue to ensure that this project remains community-centered and community-focused through ongoing engagement with residents, small businesses, community organizations, elected officials, and all other community stakeholders.

The Bronx will no longer be left behind, and with today's vote, we are one step closer to having a genuine opportunity to create new economic opportunities and growth for our residents for generations to come."

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