BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON AND TELEVISA UNIVISION HOST ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING EXTRAVAGANZA WINTER WONDERLAND AT LOU GEHRIG PLAZA FEATURED OVER 1,000 GIFTS TO BE HANDED OUT TO CHILDREN OF FAMILIES IN NEED

For photos, click here Bronx, NY - On Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined Televisa Univision, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, community partners, sponsors, and Bronx families at Lou Gehrig Plaza for the annual Tree Lighting Extravaganza and Winter Wonderland, officially kicking off the holiday season in the borough. As many Bronx families continue to experience financial hardships, this annual event offered a chance to bring joy, connection, and holiday cheer to residents of all ages. More than 1,000 toys were available for children to choose from, with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who helped distribute gifts throughout the evening.

The Mayor-elect of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, attended this year's event as a special guest speaker, delivering remarks and spreading holiday cheer to Bronx residents. This year's celebration featured musical performances by Un Café Band and Shino Aguakate, delivering high-energy sets throughout the evening, leading up to the official countdown of the lighting of the stunning 250-foot,100,000 LED holiday tree that brightened the Grand Concourse corridor. For the first time, this year's Winter Wonderland also featured 29 decorated lamp posts and 5 illuminated Bronx skylines stretching from 158th Street to 169th Street along the historic Grand Concourse, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a vibrant outdoor holiday experience in the heart of the borough. "At a time when many of our families are facing uncertainty, events like this remind us of the power of generosity and hope," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Our Winter Wonderland celebration is about our community coming together and a reminder that we are stronger when we celebrate together, support one another, and create joyful moments for our children to enjoy and remember. I want to thank Univision and all our incredible sponsors, performers, and community partners for helping to bring holiday magic to our Bronx families this year."

"We are going to make sure that no longer is The Bronx the forgotten borough in this city. This is going to be where we focus on delivering an affordability agenda that uplifts each and every New Yorker across these boroughs," said Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. "This holiday season is a time of rest, a time of reflection, a time of joy. We look forward to January 1st, when it will not only be a new year but a new era in city government."

"For years, this annual toy distribution and Christmas tree lighting has been one of the most meaningful traditions we take part in. At Univision New York, we have the privilege of reaching millions—but events like this remind us that our greatest impact happens close to home," said Roberto Yañez, Regional President and General Manager of Univision NY. "Coming together to support families, spark joy for children, and celebrate the spirit of the season is not just a commitment; it's an honor. We're proud to stand with our community year after year and help make the holidays a little brighter for everyone."

Special thanks to this year's sponsors and event partners that made this Winter Wonderland possible, including Essen Health Care, Oresky, 161 Street BID, Bronx Terminal Market, SOMOS Community Care, CFSC, MetroPlus Health, EmblemHealth, Bally's, the Transportation Workers Union of America, Brilla Schools, Verizon, The Home Depot, Krispy Kreme, and others.



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