BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON NYS GAMING COMMISSION APPROVING BALLY'S CASINO LICENSE

"From the beginning, I have been clear: the Bronx deserves a fair shot at a gaming license. Today's vote by the New York State Gaming Commission moves this project forward and brings the Bronx one step closer to long-overdue investments in our communities.

This project means thousands of good-paying union jobs, a strong commitment to local hiring, and real pathways to the middle class for Bronx residents. It includes major investments in parks, green space, transportation, and infrastructure, along with a historic $625 million Community Benefits Agreement to ensure our neighborhoods directly benefit from this project's success.

I want to thank Mayor Eric Adams, our City Council colleagues, our New York State legislators, and the Community Advisory Committee members for standing up for the Bronx and pushing for strong community protections and meaningful benefits throughout this process. Their leadership has been critical every step of the way.

I also thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Gaming Commission for recognizing the importance of equitable economic development and the promise of The Bronx. ﻿ As this process continues, we will keep working alongside Bally's, community leaders, and residents to make sure local voices stay front and center and that this project delivers real, lasting benefits for The Bronx."

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