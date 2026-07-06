BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON ALONGSIDE STATE AND CITY LEADERS PRESENTS OVER $5.6M CHECK TO LEHMAN HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATIONAL CAMPUS FOR ATHLETIC FIELD RENOVATIONS

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Click here for B-Roll BRONX, NY– On December 17, at 2:00 p.m., Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, alongside Assembly Member Michael Benedetto, New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías, New York City Council Member Kristy Marmorato, Deputy Chancellor Kevin Moran, and Bronx High School Superintendent Marcell Deans, announced a major investment of $5,604,000 in capital funding to renovate the athletic field at the Herbert H. Lehman High School Educational Campus.

The funding includes $1 million in FY25 capital funding allocated by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, along with contributions from New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Assembly Member Michael Benedetto, New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías, and New York City Council Member Kristy Marmorato. The project will address long-standing infrastructure issues that have limited student access to physical education and extracurricular activities.

"This investment is about equity, opportunity, and ensuring our young people have the resources they need to succeed" said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "For years, students at Lehman High School have dealt with inadequate athletic facilities. This funding represents years of advocacy and collaboration, and is our Christmas gift to the students, parents, staff, and faculty who have fought tirelessly for an athletic field where our young scholars can learn, compete, and build community."

“Every young person in New York City deserves the opportunity to experience the power of sports and teamwork, and that starts with providing top-notch facilities,” said New York Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos. “When our students have safe, modern spaces to play, compete, and grow together, their physical health, mental well-being, and sense of belonging flourish.”

"As a proud Lehman Lion and graduate of Lehman High School, this investment is incredibly personal to me. I fought to secure this funding because I know firsthand how much these facilities matter to our students. Being able to deliver this investment to my alma mater is both a professional achievement and a personal point of pride. Lehman students deserve safe, modern athletic spaces, and I’m proud to have partnered with my colleagues to make these long-overdue investments a reality," said Council Member Kristy Marmorato.

The football field currently measures only 80 yards, falling short of the regulation 100 yards required for high school games. This has led to sports teams being unable to host home games has contributed to a competitive disadvantage by denying athletes the morale boost of a home crowd and limiting opportunities for school spirit and community engagement.

The athletic field renovation is part of a broader commitment by Borough President Gibson and her colleagues in government to invest in schools across the Bronx, ensuring that educational campuses are equipped to support student wellness, achievement, and long-term success.

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