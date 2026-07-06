BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS ANNUAL CHANUKAH CELEBRATION AND MENORAH LIGHTING WITH CHABAD OF SOUTH BRONX AT BRONX BOROUGH HALL

For photos, click here Bronx, NY- On Thursday, December 18, 2025, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined community members, faith leaders, and families for a Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting in the South Bronx, bringing together residents to honor the Festival of Lights and reflect on the values of faith, resilience, and unity. The event celebrated the enduring message of hope and perseverance associated with Chanukah, while creating a space for community connection during the holiday season.

The celebration was hosted in partnership with Chabad of the South Bronx and Chabad of Riverdale, and included the ceremonial lighting of the menorah, marking the holiday's significance and reinforcing the importance of religious freedom and cultural pride across the borough.

"Chanukah reminds us of the importance of faith, perseverance, and standing together as a community," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "As we have seen horrific attacks on our Jewish communities here in New York City and abroad, it is important now more than ever for us to stand up against hate, bigotry, and antisemitism. Hate of any kind has no place in our borough and city. We are proud to support our Jewish neighbors and reaffirm our commitment to love, unity, and empowerment. As we light the menorah, we honor the strength of our community and the enduring power of hope." ﻿

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.