BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON RECENT YOUTH VIOLENCE AND LOSS IN THE NORTHEAST BRONX

"Our borough is heartbroken and in mourning over the loss of a 15-year-old boy and injuries sustained by a 14-year-old during a violent attack in Eastchester, and the passing of a 4-year-old girl in Williamsbridge. These tragic situations are any family's worst nightmare and have left us all devastated, especially during the holiday season.

As we await more information, we ask that everyone please keep the families and loved ones of these youth in their prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

I also want to thank the NYPD, emergency personnel, and hospital staff for responding with care and compassion under these heartbreaking circumstances." -30-

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