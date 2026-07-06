BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON THE INAUGURATION OF MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI AND CITYWIDE LEADERS



"Yesterday marked the beginning of a new chapter for New York City. As Mayor Zohran Mamdani held his inauguration ceremony at City Hall on the same day as the inaugurations of our Public Advocate, Jumanne Williams, and our new Comptroller, Mark Levine, we are ready to embark on a new era characterized by opportunity, responsibility, and a collective dedication to the future of our city. At a time when New Yorkers are grappling with rising costs for basic necessities, housing instability, and public safety concerns, this administration's focus on affordability and public safety remains both pertinent and essential. Families throughout the Bronx and the five boroughs deserve a city that functions effectively for their well-being, providing a space where they can live, raise their families, and build a sustainable future with dignity and security. The Bronx is ready to work in partnership with Mayor Mamdani, Public Advocate Williams, Comptroller Levine, and our colleagues across city and state government on a shared agenda that emphasizes equitable investment, truly affordable housing, economic development, enhanced public safety, and robust support for our public institutions. From advancing longstanding projects, such as the reimagining of the Kingsbridge Armory, to expanding Metro-North service to additional stations in the East Bronx, we remain dedicated to ensuring that our borough's priorities remain at the forefront. This inauguration signifies the commencement of a new chapter founded on collaboration, accountability, and bold action. We look forward to working together with this administration to deliver real results for Bronx residents and all New Yorkers in the upcoming months and years ahead."

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.