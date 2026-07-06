BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SCHOOLS CHANCELLOR KAMAR H. SAMUELS

"On behalf of our borough, we want to congratulate Kamar H. Samuels on his appointment as our next Chancellor of New York City Public Schools. With decades of experience as a veteran educator, school leader, and public school parent, Chancellor Samuels brings a deep understanding of the public education system to this role. His dedication to academic excellence, culturally responsive learning, and student achievement aligns with our fundamental belief that every child in New York City deserves access to a safe, inclusive, and high-quality education that provides pathways to good-paying jobs and future careers.

With our administration investing more than $85 million in capital funding for our borough's schools, continuing our collaboration with the New York City Public Schools Chancellor will be essential to ensure our scholars continue to have the resources and opportunities they need to excel academically. I look forward to advancing this partnership with our new Chancellor to further invest in our schools, eliminate barriers to academic success and achievement, bridge the digital divide, and equip our youth with the resources they need for a successful future."

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