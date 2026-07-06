ParcelRecordsUSA Expands Property Record Search in California and Los Angeles

Explore ParcelRecordsUSA to search California and Los Angeles County property records by address, owner name, APN, parcel number, ZIP code, and more.

We built ParcelRecordsUSA to make public property research faster, easier, and more organized so people can find the property information they need with confidence.” — Jennifer Tran

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 5, 2026 — ParcelRecordsUSA today announced expanded access to its public property record search platform, helping homeowners, real estate professionals, investors, researchers, businesses, and residents search property records across California through an easy-to-use online experience.The platform enables visitors to search public property records by address, owner name, APN (Assessor's Parcel Number), parcel number, ZIP code, city, subdivision, and property type. Users can also review available property details such as assessed values, sale history, ownership information, property characteristics, land information, maps, zoning details, flood information, building permits, and other publicly available parcel information when available.ParcelRecordsUSA continues to expand its searchable property database while organizing records into state, county, city, ZIP code, and parcel pages that make researching property information faster and easier.Visitors can begin searching nationwide property records at:The California directory provides a statewide starting point for browsing county property records throughout California:For users researching Southern California real estate, ParcelRecordsUSA also offers a dedicated Los Angeles County Property Records hub:Los Angeles County represents one of the largest and most active real estate markets in the United States. The dedicated county hub helps visitors search properties using multiple methods, including street address, owner name, APN, parcel number, ZIP code, city, subdivision, and property type. The site also allows users to browse property records by city and ZIP code, making it easier to locate information for neighborhoods throughout the county."Our goal is to simplify public property research," said a spokesperson for ParcelRecordsUSA. "Many people don't know where to begin when looking for property information. We designed ParcelRecordsUSA to organize available public records into an easy-to-navigate search experience that helps users locate parcel information quickly."In addition to standard property searches, ParcelRecordsUSA continues expanding the amount of publicly available property information presented for each parcel whenever available. Depending on the county and available public records, visitors may find information such as:• Property owner information• Assessor Parcel Number (APN)• Property address• Assessed property values• Sale history• Property characteristics• Land size• Building size• Year built• Property use• Property type• Parcel maps• Zoning information• Flood information• Building permits• Additional public parcel detailsThe California section is designed to help users browse county-by-county property records from across the state while maintaining a consistent search experience regardless of location. Whether someone is researching a single-family residence, commercial property, vacant land, agricultural property, condominium, or investment property, ParcelRecordsUSA provides multiple ways to begin property research.The Los Angeles County section includes organized browsing by cities, ZIP codes, and searchable property records, allowing visitors to narrow results more efficiently. Users can also search using owner names, addresses, parcel numbers, and other available public property information.ParcelRecordsUSA is intended as an independent public property research resource. Property information can vary by county and may change over time. Users should verify legal ownership, deeds, taxes, boundaries, permits, zoning, assessments, and other official matters with the appropriate county or government office before making legal, financial, or real estate decisions.About ParcelRecordsUSAParcelRecordsUSA is an independent online property research platform that helps users search public property records across the United States. The platform organizes publicly available property information into searchable state, county, city, ZIP code, and parcel pages, allowing users to research properties by address, owner name, APN, parcel number, property type, and other available public record information. ParcelRecordsUSA continues expanding coverage while making public property records easier to discover and understand for homeowners, buyers, investors, businesses, researchers, and the general public.Website:Los Angeles County Property Records:Media ContactParcelRecordsUSAWebsite:

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