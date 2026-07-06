Internationally Award-Winning Composer and Music Artist Hueimin Kuan (Victoria Kuan) Releases Two New Originals

Official artwork for "The Queen Ascends," the newest orchestral release by internationally award-winning composer and music artist Victoria Kuan.

Following international film festival success, Kuan releases the orchestral work The Queen Ascends and her first English Pop/R&B single, When You Love Me.

Music has always been my way of telling stories. The recognition of Soul of God and The Last Dynasty inspires me to keep creating and exploring new musical horizons.” — Victoria Kuan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hueimin Kuan, professionally known as Victoria Kuan , is an internationally award-winning composer, singer-songwriter, and music artist whose original compositions have received recognition from numerous international film festivals. Continuing the momentum of her award-winning career, Kuan announces the release of two new original works: The Queen Ascends , an epic cinematic orchestral composition, and When You Love Me , her first officially released English-language Pop/R&B single.Kuan first gained international recognition through her original film scores, including Soul of God, which received multiple international film festival awards and official selections. She further established herself with The Last Dynasty, a cinematic orchestral composition that earned Best Original Score at IndieX Film Fest and Indie Short Fest, along with Best Instrumental at the Los Angeles Film Awards (LAFA) and Festigious International Film Festival. The work also received additional international nominations and selections, reinforcing her growing reputation in cinematic composition.Building upon the success of The Last Dynasty, Kuan now presents The Queen Ascends, an emotionally powerful orchestral work inspired by resilience, leadership, and transformation. Featuring sweeping orchestration and cinematic storytelling, the composition reflects her continued passion for creating immersive music for film and visual media.At the same time, Kuan expands her artistic identity with When You Love Me, her first officially released English-language vocal single. Blending contemporary Pop and R&B influences, the song introduces audiences to another dimension of her artistry as both a singer-songwriter and music artist while maintaining the emotional storytelling that defines her musical style.“Receiving international recognition for Soul of God and The Last Dynasty has inspired me to keep pushing my creative boundaries,” said Kuan. “With The Queen Ascends, I continue my journey in cinematic composition, while When You Love Me represents a new chapter as a singer-songwriter and music artist.”As a Los Angeles-based composer, singer-songwriter, and music artist, Victoria Kuan continues creating original music that bridges cinematic orchestral composition with contemporary popular music. Her work reflects a commitment to artistic excellence, emotional storytelling, and cross-genre innovation while expanding her presence within the international music community.The Queen Ascends and When You Love Me are now available on major streaming platforms worldwide, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

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