Care without limits: How VA telehealth is reaching Veterans where they are

VA telehealth satisfaction hits record highs for sixth straight year

Every Veteran has unique care needs, and VA strives to meet those needs with the highest quality of care possible. Telehealth is an important part of that mission, as VA is committed to expanding access to care and helping ensure that where a Veteran lives does not limit the services they can receive. Since the start of fiscal year 2026, 92.5% of Veterans who have received telehealth services reported being satisfied with their experience, a figure on track to increase for the sixth consecutive year.

For 68-year-old Veteran Gerry Pennington, telehealth made it easier for him to recover after he had major surgery. Having access to telehealth allowed Pennington to continue seeing his physical therapist without needing to drive to the nearest VA facility. In addition to saving him time and the discomfort of travel, telehealth helped him avoid the stress of dealing with a medical issue in public.

“It allowed me to maintain my dignity,” he said.

For another Veteran named Fullmer, who is 56, taking appointments from home made mental health care more accessible, and, as he described it, ‘eye-opening.'”

“It’s a lot easier to talk when you’re in an environment you’re comfortable in,” Fullmer said.

Telehealth continues to play an increasingly important role in the delivery of care for Veterans nationwide. The growing use of telehealth reflects more than convenience alone; it also demonstrates that Veterans have confidence in the quality of care provided through virtual care.

Record-breaking satisfaction with telehealth

Between Oct. 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, more than 2.3 million Veterans participated in more than 8.7 million episodes of care through telehealth.

The number of episodes of care reflects a 2.2% increase from the same time last year and puts VA on track to set a record for telehealth use.

“These results reflect VA’s ongoing efforts to ensure Veterans feel confident in and satisfied with the care they receive through telehealth,” said Dr. Kevin Galpin, executive director of VA Telehealth Services. “Whether through virtual appointments, mobile apps or secure messaging, VA will continue to expand and strengthen its use of telehealth to improve access, experience and outcomes for Veterans.”

One of VA’s most widely used technologies is VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app, which allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet with providers from anywhere in the United States through video appointments.

“For me, being able to sit in my chair and get help, instead of struggling to physically get to the appointment, makes all the difference,” said Jim Smith, an Army Veteran on using VA Video Connect for his health care appointments.

More ways to connect

VA offers Veterans multiple ways to engage with their healthcare services. More than 60 mobile apps are designed to help Veterans improve their health outside of a traditional clinical setting. And with My HealtheVet on VA.gov, VA’s modern digital health service, Veterans can now manage their prescriptions, appointments and medical records in the same place where they manage other VA benefits and services. Telehealth helps VA deliver critical mental health, primary and cancer care to Veterans.

Learn more about VA Telehealth Services.