Production Houses Behind ‘Raid Pacific’ Bring Jean-Claude Van Damme Back to Prestige Action Filmmaking

Independent Production Team Expands Ambitious WWII Action Thriller

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Luke and Charles Bolanis, from production houses behind the upcoming World War II action epic 'Raid Pacific', are positioning the film as a bold new entry in independent action cinema, bringing together international talent, large-scale wartime storytelling, and a dramatic lead performance from global action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme.Currently in development, Raid Pacific is inspired by true wartime events and follows a high-stakes military mission set against the volatile backdrop of the Pacific theater during World War II. The film combines intense action sequences with character-driven storytelling, aiming to deliver a grounded and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.The project marks a significant return to prestige action filmmaking for Van Damme, whose legendary screen presence helped define an era of global action cinema. Luke and Bolanis say the role offers audiences a more layered and dramatic performance while maintaining the physical intensity that made the actor an international star.“From the beginning, we saw Raid Pacific as more than a traditional war film,” said Steven Luke, CEO of Schuetzle Company Productions. “This is a story about leadership, sacrifice, survival, and impossible choices under pressure, and Jean-Claude Van Damme brings an extraordinary presence to this project.”The producing teams have assembled an international production package designed to bridge commercial action filmmaking with prestige-driven storytelling, reflecting a growing demand in the marketplace for elevated genre films with global appeal.“One of the things that makes Raid Pacific unique is our commitment to practical realism,” added Charles Bolanis, CEO of WW2 Vehicle Rentals, “Whenever possible, we want audiences to see real machinery, real environments, and tangible wartime detail on screen. There is a weight and authenticity that comes from practical WW2 vehicles and armor that simply can’t be replicated digitally.”Per Variety , the film is being developed as a large-scale independent production with additional casting announcements expected in the coming months.About Schuetzle Company ProductionsSchuetzle Company Productions (also known as SC Productions) is an independent video production and film marketing company founded by filmmaker and CEO Luke Schuetzle. The studio specializes in independent action and war films including Come Out Fighting, Operation Seawolf, The Great War, Wunderland and War Pigs.About WW2 Vehicle RentalsWW2 Vehicle Rentals manages the world's largest private network of World War II German military tanks, vehicles, artillery and props for use on the big screen. Whether for a documentary or a World War II screen epic, WW2 Vehicle Rentals supplies productions with eye-catching, gear-grinding hardware that sets projects apart. Based in the central United States, studios do not have to take production on a costly overseas excursion. WW2 Vehicle Rentals provides all the vehicles, military equipment, set locations, featured extras and scene staging guidance for authentic WW2 films. To learn more visit https://WW2Rentals.com/

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