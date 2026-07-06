Leon Povzner, owner of Universal Upholstering, shares his 35-year upholstery story in an exclusive MyTSV studio interview — Wheeling, IL's trusted furniture restoration expert.

Shop that has restored furniture for three generations of families joins MyTSV's video-based directory as skilled trade craftsmanship faces a national shortage

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when most furniture is designed to be replaced rather than repaired, one Chicagoland business has spent nearly four decades doing the opposite. Universal Upholstering, founded in 1991 and based at 853 W. Dundee Rd. in Wheeling, Illinois, has built its reputation on a skill that is becoming increasingly rare in American manufacturing and trade work: hand upholstery and furniture restoration performed by career craftsmen rather than assembly-line replacement.The shop has today announced a content and marketing partnership with MyTSV (MyTSV.com), the Chicagoland-based video-first local business directory, which has produced an in-depth feature profiling the company's history, craftsmanship, and role in the local furniture-repair economy.A Trade Built on Hands, Not MachinesUniversal Upholstering operates as a full-service upholstery, furniture repair, and custom-furniture shop serving residential and commercial clients across the greater Chicago area, including Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Glenview, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Northbrook, Schaumburg, and dozens of surrounding communities. Led by owner Leon Povzner and a team of roughly 15 skilled tradespeople, the company handles work ranging from single dining-chair repairs to full commercial reupholstery contracts for restaurants, medical offices, and hospitality businesses.What distinguishes Universal Upholstering from typical furniture-repair outfits is the breadth of its craftsmanship. Beyond standard sofa, sectional, and chair reupholstery, the shop's tradespeople work across materials and industries rarely covered under one roof, including leather restoration and color matching, antique and heirloom furniture restoration, custom-built furniture, and specialty upholstery for the automotive, marine, and aviation industries. The company also offers mobile, on-the-spot repair for customers who cannot transport large or fragile pieces.That range reflects a business model increasingly uncommon in a disposable-furniture era: rather than steering customers toward replacement, Universal Upholstering's craftsmen are trained to evaluate whether a structurally sound piece of furniture can be restored instead, often at a fraction of the cost of buying new, while extending the life of well-built or sentimental furniture that would otherwise end up in a landfill.Nearly Four Decades of TrustSince opening its doors in 1991, Universal Upholstering has built its client base largely through repeat business and word of mouth, a fact reflected in its long-standing A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of Chicago & Northern Illinois. Customers frequently note multi-decade relationships with the shop, returning for successive pieces of furniture across generations of the same household.That longevity is central to the story MyTSV set out to tell. "The Last Craftsmen: Inside Universal Upholstering, Chicagoland's 35-Year-Old Secret for Furniture That Never Dies," now published on MyTSV's video and content platform, documents the shop's origins, its craftsmen, and its place in a trade that is steadily disappearing as skilled upholsterers retire without successors to replace them.Why the Partnership MattersThe collaboration is part of a broader MyTSV initiative to spotlight established, service-based Chicagoland businesses that rely on skilled labor and long-term customer trust rather than national advertising budgets. MyTSV combines short-form video, written features, and verified business profiles to help local residents discover service providers, positioning itself as a video-based alternative to traditional directory listings.For Universal Upholstering, the partnership provides expanded digital visibility and a documentary-style record of a craft the company's founders have spent decades perfecting. For MyTSV, the feature underscores its focus on businesses with genuine, verifiable histories in the communities they serve."Furniture that's built well shouldn't be thrown away just because the fabric wore out," a Universal Upholstering representative said. "Our job is to make sure it doesn't have to be."About Universal UpholsteringFounded in 1991, Universal Upholstering is a full-service upholstery, furniture repair, and custom-furniture shop based in Wheeling, Illinois. The company serves homeowners, interior designers, and commercial clients throughout Chicago and the greater Midwest, offering reupholstery, leather restoration, cushion and foam replacement, antique restoration, and custom upholstery across the residential, commercial, automotive, marine, and aviation sectors. More information is available at universalupholstering.com or by calling (847) 537-8009.Please read full article here: https://mytsv.com/blogs/the-last-craftsmen-inside-universal-upholstering-chicagolands-35-year-old-secret-for-furniture-that-never-dies-537 About MyTSVMyTSV (My Trusted Services Videos) is a video-based local business directory serving the Chicago metropolitan area and Illinois, connecting residents with vetted local service providers through short-form video content, written features, and verified business profiles. Founded by Aybek [Last Name] and Evgeny (Eugene) Kolkevich, MyTSV operates a production studio in Wheeling, Illinois and launched in November 2025 with a mission to simplify how people find trusted businesses in their local communities. More information is available at MyTSV.com.

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