Automotive Technology Students Stay on Track with New Scholarship

The Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) Foundation is proud to announce a new scholarship endowment made possible through a generous $25,000 donation from the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association (NFADA). This endowed scholarship will support TMCC students pursuing careers in automotive technology, helping prepare the next generation of skilled technicians for Northern Nevada’s growing workforce.

TMCC President Dr. Jeffrey Alexander presented to NFADA members earlier this year, and the Association was inspired to support TMCC’s mission of educating the region’s future workforce. “As the skilled trades continue gaining momentum among younger generations, we see a real opportunity to invest in students who are eager to build meaningful, long-term careers in the automotive industry,” said Andrew McKay, executive director of the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association.

McKay hopes the scholarship removes financial barriers for students passionate about the automotive field. “Supporting workforce development at the local level is one of the most impactful ways we can continue strengthening both our communities and the future of the industry,” McKay said.

This donation reflects a shared commitment between TMCC and NFADA to strengthen Nevada’s workforce pipeline by supporting the next generation of skilled automotive professionals. “Automotive Technology programs create direct pathways into stable, high-demand careers, and partnerships like this one make those opportunities more accessible for our students,” said Alexander. “Support from community partners gives students the confidence to pursue a career they’re passionate about while helping address the growing demand for skilled technicians throughout Nevada.”

For more information, please contact the TMCC Foundation.