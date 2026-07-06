Phoenix Motor’s EdisonFuture Launches Power-as-a-Service Platform for AI Infra & Distributed Energy Markets

Company Expands into Long-Term Energy Services Business Combining EF AI Power Campus™, GridStor™, AI PowerPod™, and Distributed Energy Resources

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANAHEIM, Calif., July 6, 2026 — Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture subsidiary, today announced the launch of its Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform, a comprehensive energy infrastructure solution designed to provide AI data centers, GPU clusters, industrial facilities, commercial campuses, and critical infrastructure operators with reliable, scalable, and sustainable power capacity through flexible long-term service agreements.The EdisonFuture PaaS platform integrates the Company’s EF AI Power Campus™, GridStor™ energy storage systems, AI PowerPod™ modular AI infrastructure platform, and distributed energy technologies including solar photovoltaic systems, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure, and other distributed generation resources, enabling customers to rapidly deploy mission-critical power and AI infrastructure without significant upfront capital expenditures.As the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, and industrial electrification drives unprecedented power demand across North America, EdisonFuture’s PaaS platform offers customers an alternative to traditional utility-dependent infrastructure development by delivering turnkey power infrastructure solutions under long-term service-based business models.“The AI economy will not be constrained by compute demand—it will be constrained by power availability,” said Denton Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc.“EdisonFuture’s Power-as-a-Service platform addresses this challenge by delivering integrated power infrastructure through a service model rather than a capital equipment model. By combining power generation, energy storage, distributed energy resources, and AI infrastructure, we believe EdisonFuture is uniquely positioned to participate in the next generation of AI infrastructure deployment across North America.”About EdisonFutureEdisonFuture develops intelligent energy and mobility solutions designed for the next generation of infrastructure. The company focuses on AI infrastructure power systems, distributed energy resources, sustainable transportation technologies, and advanced industrial solutions.About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is a technology-driven company focused on three strategic growth pillars:• Intelligent Transportation• AI Infrastructure• Sustainable EnergyThrough its subsidiaries, including PhoenixEV, Phoenix Motorcars, EdisonFuture, and Phoenix Motor AI, the Company develops technologies that support the future of transportation, energy, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.Investor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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