Joao Pedro and RexTrix

RexTrix Kicks Off the João Pedro Global Soccer Giveaway: Fans everywhere get a shot at real prizes. No purchase necessary.

We wanted to build something that hands that energy right back to the people who show up for our community every day.” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of RexTrix

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every four years, the world's biggest football tournament turns strangers into teammates. Group chats light up at halftime. Living rooms fill with people who've never met. For a few weeks, half the planet cheers for the same thing at once, and somehow that never gets old.

RexTrix wanted a piece of that magic, so today it's launching the João Pedro Global Football Giveaway: a chance for its community to win real prizes just for showing up and joining in.

Starting July 8, 2026, RexTrix users earn entries by completing eligible in-app activities. No purchase. No payment. No fine print working against you. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the entry period, and that's the whole trick.

"Tournament season has a way of turning strangers into teammates, and screens into shared living rooms," said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of RexTrix. "We wanted to build something that hands that energy right back to the people who show up for our community every day. Not as a gimmick. As a thank you."

The Details

Entry Period: July 8, 2026, 12:00 AM PT through August 5, 2026, 11:59 PM PT

Winner Announcement: Expected August 12, 2026 (PT)

How to Enter: Complete eligible in-app activities during the entry window. Full mechanics live on the official promotion page.

Cost to Enter: Nothing, ever. Spending money will not improve your odds, so save it for matchday snacks.

Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 or older (or the age of majority in their jurisdiction) at time of entry. Employees of RexTrix, its affiliates, and their immediate families are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law.

Winners are chosen at random from all eligible entries once the window closes. RexTrix will notify winners by account email and in-app notification. Prize fulfillment for eligible international winners is subject to each winner's local laws; where legal restrictions prevent fulfillment, an alternate prize or cash equivalent may be awarded instead, as outlined in the official rules.

A Partnership, Plainly Stated

João Pedro is lending his name and his energy to this giveaway as a promotional partner, full stop. He isn't behind the scenes picking winners or packing boxes; that part is entirely on RexTrix. It's a simple pairing done right: a player fans already love, standing alongside a giveaway built for them, not just named after them.

Why It Matters

Tournaments like this don't come around often, and neither does the chance to make the wait between matches feel a little shorter. RexTrix built this giveaway to be easy to enter and fair to everyone: no fast lanes, no shortcuts, just a level field for every fan who shows up.

"This is about giving our community something worth refreshing the app for between matches," said Qin. "Football brings people together across every border there is. We just wanted to be part of that moment, and maybe make the group chat a little louder."

Complete official rules, including eligibility, entry mechanics, and prize fulfillment details, are available on the RexTrix promotion page.

About RexTrix

RexTrix is the world's first AI-native Interactive Entertainment Platform. Through simple prompts, users create AI-powered games, films, books, comics, images, and interactive experiences. By bringing creation, distribution, social engagement, and monetization into one connected ecosystem, RexTrix gives the next generation of creators the tools to turn imagination into entertainment, no studio required.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.