Richmond Cape Cod Sells for $851K Over Asking. Listed By Elizabeth Smalley and Laura Peery of Steele Group Sotheby's

First impressions begin before buyers walk through the front door. Professional home staging and exterior presentation create anticipation from the very first glance. Every detail works together to create an emotional connection that encourages buyers to picture themselves living in the home. Elizabeth Smalley (left) and Laura Peery (right) of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty, listing agents for 5802 S Crestwood Avenue in Richmond's Westwood neighborhood. Elegant dining spaces showcase how a home can entertain beautifully while maintaining a sophisticated, modern aesthetic. Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu

Laura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley of Steele Group Sotheby's listed the renovated Westwood home at $745,000; it closed at $851,100 after Jsquared staging.

Homes that leave an impression don’t happen by accident. Create the experience, spark the emotion, and buyers will follow.” — Elizabeth Smalley | Steele Group Sothebys International Realty

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renovated Westwood Cape Cod Sells for $851,100, 14 Percent Over Asking, in Richmond After Jsquared Design Consultation and StagingLaura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty listed the fully renovated 1952 home at $745,000; it closed at $851,100 just 17 days later, following a pre-listing design consultation and vacant home staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A fully renovated brick Cape Cod at 5802 S Crestwood Avenue, in Richmond's Westwood neighborhood, sold for $851,100 on June 29, 2026, roughly $106,100, or 14 percent, above its $745,000 list price. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, listed on June 12, 2026, closed just 17 days later at $434 per square foot. It was listed by Laura Peery and Elizabeth "Liz" Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.Built in 1952, the 1,959-square-foot home was renovated down to the studs before it returned to market, a transformation reflected in its sale history. The property last changed hands in 2014 for $220,000; after the full renovation and staging, it sold this year for nearly four times that price.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a pre-listing design consultation with the seller's team to guide paint, lighting, and finish decisions across the newly renovated home, then staged the vacant property in full before it was marketed. The pairing of Peery, Smalley, and Jsquared has now produced a second documented over-asking sale in the Richmond market this year, following an earlier sale on Gardiner Road in Henrico that also sold well above its list price after the same design consultation and staging process. “ The right team makes the difference said Laura Peery”"A full renovation gives us the most room to work with, because every surface in the home is new and every decision, down to the paint color, is intentional," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Our job is to make sure a renovation like this one reads as a finished, considered home the moment a buyer walks in, rather than a collection of upgrades. When that happens, buyers respond quickly, and this sale is a good example of that."Smalley, who has built a track record of over-asking sales in Richmond's West End neighborhoods, said the result reflects a philosophy she applies to every listing. "Value your listings. Create an experience buyers remember. Create the want, and buyers will pour in," Smalley said. At 5802 S Crestwood Avenue, that meant pairing her pricing strategy for the Westwood market with a presentation, built through Jsquared's design consultation and staging, designed to make buyers react to the home rather than simply tour it.The sale adds to a growing list of Richmond-area properties where Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has been tied to fast, competitive sales at or above asking price, spanning historic city rowhomes, Tudor-style properties, and fully renovated suburban homes alike. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout the greater Richmond area. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About The Steele Group Sotheby's International RealtyThe Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty is a Richmond, Virginia-based residential real estate brokerage affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty network, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Richmond metropolitan area.

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