State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Peterkins Road in Georgetown

Date Posted: Sunday, July 5th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning on Peterkins Road in Georgetown.

On July 5, 2026, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling southbound, negotiating a slight left-hand curve, on Peterkins Road. For reasons under investigation, the car ran off west side of the road. The Honda re-entered the road, rotated off the east side of Peterkins Road, and struck two trees. As a result of the impact, the Honda rolled onto its roof.

The driver of the Honda, a 32-year-old man from Millsboro, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. The passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Millsboro, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.