Nonprofit Finance Fund Releases Video Story Featuring its Work with Colorado Community Builders

Community Builders Participants Convene

“What Does It Take to Build Stronger Communities?"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has released a video spotlighting its three-year initiative to build the financial strength of 20 nonprofits focused on the social drivers of community health. The Community Builders initiative, funded by the Colorado Health Foundation (CHF) and led by NFF, combined unrestricted funding, technical assistance, and participation stipends to allow nonprofit executives to engage deeply in collaborative work in service of their communities.NFF’s new video, “What Does It Take to Build Stronger Communities?” features many of the participating leaders detailing the impact of CHF’s flexible funding and NFF’s tailored consulting services NFF’s consulting services help nonprofits build robust budgets and resilient business models; create financial plans; address new and ongoing challenges; and navigate complex operating scenarios. NFF also partners with foundations on a wide range of strategic initiatives to align financial strategies with mission goals and support grantees’ capacity and capabilities.Community Builders participant Bathsheba Everett is Executive Director of the Moyo Nguvu Cultural Arts Center, a nonprofit dedicated to the establishment of justice and peace through the sharing of culture. In the video, she details the impact of the program for her organization.“When we started, we were serving maybe 350 people annually, to now well over 5,000 people, and that I can absolutely say would not have happened without the mentoring and the coaching and community that we formed through the Community Builders programming,” said Everett. “We have the tools, the understanding, and the resources through this experience with NFF to continue to grow the organization.”NFF’s work with Community Builders stemmed from a longstanding relationship with CHF, and a shared vision for strengthening Colorado’s ecosystem of nonprofits focused on community health and wellbeing. NFF listened deeply to grantees, responded to self-determined needs for financial consulting and other supports, and fostered peer learning and relationship-building that spurred growth and collaboration for many participants.Community Builders participant Stephania Vasconez, Founder and Executive Director of Mutual Aid Partners, shared, “We would not be where we are if it wasn't for the partnership and support of NFF and the whole team.”“It was an honor to work alongside nonprofit leaders with tremendous expertise, creativity, and community connections – and to see what they could achieve with the right support,” said Brian Kellaway, Senior Director of Consulting at NFF. “Strong communities need strong nonprofits, and strong nonprofits need funders willing to invest in their long-term stability and well-being. This initiative is a great example of how philanthropy can operate with both deep trust and meaningful engagement.”“One thing that I’ve really appreciated about working with NFF is the trust – not only between us and NFF, but the trust NFF has developed with our local Colorado communities in partnership with us. It is invaluable,” said Ryan Severts, Senior Director of Grantmaking Operations at CHF.NFF helped participating Community Builders nonprofits expand services, grow into spaces to increase reach and engagement, invest in their workers, and make their cases in fundraising campaigns.“Nonprofit organizations are doing impactful work. Why wouldn't we want to see that grow?” said Charlyn Moss, Founder & CEO of Working Within, a Community Builders service provider partner.To see the video story and learn more about NFF’s work with Community Builders, visit: https://nff.org/insights/community-builders/ About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

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