Harbour Air Launches New Vancouver-Campbell River Route, Opening the Door to More Visitors on Vancouver Island's North

Harbour Air seaplane

The scheduled daily service gives visitors and businesses a direct link between downtown Vancouver and Campbell River

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Harbour Air launched its new route connecting Vancouver and Campbell River, marking the airline’s first scheduled daily service between the two communities and completing its largest summer expansion to date. The new service gives travellers a quicker, more convenient way to reach Vancouver Island’s northern region, with one-way fares starting at $139†.Renowned for its world-class salmon fishing, breathtaking backcountry and warm community, Campbell River has long been worth the journey. Until now, travelling from downtown Vancouver meant a ferry crossing and several hours by road. Harbour Air's new route cuts the travel time to under an hour, making spontaneous trips and weekend escapes more accessible for Vancouver locals and visitors arriving from across Canada and internationally."Campbell River rounds out our summer expansion and becomes our northernmost destination on Vancouver Island," said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer at Harbour Air. "This new route opens the door to another remarkable part of the region while providing fast, convenient travel for both visitors and businesses. By bringing Campbell River and Vancouver within an hour of each other, we're making it easier than ever to experience, invest in, and stay connected to this vibrant coastal community."“New routes create options for visitors, support regional itineraries, and help local tourism businesses reach travellers that are arriving through Vancouver,” said Alison McKay, Vice-President of Destination Management, Destination British Columbia. “Harbour Air’s Vancouver to Campbell River service is a great example of the access improvements Destination BC wants to see across the province: practical, visitor-friendly connections that make it easier to experience BC beyond gateway cities. For Campbell River and north Vancouver Island, this route strengthens tourism potential in smaller communities while giving travellers a memorable travel experience.”"Visitors to Campbell River will be warmly welcomed to experience unforgettable wildlife, ocean adventures, and rich cultural experiences,” said Rose Klukas, Director of Economic Development and Indigenous Relations for the City of Campbell River. “This new connection makes it easier than ever to explore central and north Vancouver Island, inviting more people to discover our community while creating new opportunities for local businesses and supporting sustainable growth across the region."Campbell River is the newest addition to Harbour Air's largest summer expansion to date, following the launch of new services between Victoria-Seattle and Vancouver-Ucluelet this past June.Service HighlightsService runs July 6 to September 30, 2026Flight time is approximately 55 minutesOnce daily serviceOne-way fares from $139†As of December 2025, Aeroplan members earn points on all Harbour Air flights with eligible fares, including cross-border and new routes. Members can earn up to 200 points per flight depending on the fare class. Full details available at harbourair.com †Based on sample one-way fare from Vancouver to Campbell River with 45-day advance purchase. All fares are displayed in Canadian dollars and are all-inclusive of taxes and fees. Travel by September 30, 2026. Full terms and conditions are available at harbourair.com.-30-About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver and Victoria, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.For media inquiries, contact:Harbour Air Media Relations media@harbourair.com

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