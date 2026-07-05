BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY TO COMMEMORATE 4-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF TRAGIC TWIN PARKS FIRE

Photos will be made available here Bronx, NY - On Friday, January 9, 2025, at 3 PM, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined members of the community to host a wreath-laying ceremony at Borough Hall to pay homage to the 17 residents whose lives were lost during a deadly fire at Twin Parks North West. The five-alarm fire that occurred on the morning of January 9, 2022, has been described as New York City's deadliest in over thirty years.

The event was attended by NYS Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia, NYC Comptroller Mark Levine, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Council Members Oswald Feliz and Pierina Sanchez, and Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of International Affairs Aissata Camara. Also in attendance were Andrew Ansbro, President of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, FDNY; Bronx Community Board 5 Chair Osiris Guzman; Tenant Association President Phyllis Harris; and Haji Dukuray, who lost several family members that morning.

“It has been four years since the tragic fire at Twin Parks North West, and our borough continues to mourn the loss of 17 of our neighbors,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “We will never forget the families whose lives were forever changed by this tragedy, the bravery, courage, and heroism of our first responders, or the overwhelming support shown by our city agencies, community organizations, colleagues in government, hip-hop artists, and community members who came together for our neighbors in their time of need. January 9th will always be a day of mourning and remembrance for our borough and a solemn reminder of our responsibility to honor those we have lost by ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again. Four years later, let us continue to keep the families of Twin Parks in our prayers and never forget the lives lost.” -30-

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