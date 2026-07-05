

BOROUGH PRESIDENT VANESSA L. GIBSON AND COUNCIL MEMBER JUSTIN SANCHEZ DISTRIBUTE OVER 300 TOYS AT THREE KINGS EVENT For photos, click here

Bronx, NY- On Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez joined Pro Health Connect, BronxCare, Transport Workers Union of America, Moses Medical, and Sentry to host a Three Kings Day celebration at Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education in the South Bronx. The event brought together families, community leaders, and local partners for an evening of cultural celebration, music, and holiday joy. Also known as the Epiphany, and celebrated in parts of Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, Three Kings Day falls each year on January 6th, marking the twelfth day of Christmas. It recognizes the biblical tale of three kings named Melchior, Casper, and Balthazar who traveled from the East to bear gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the infant Jesus in Bethlehem. The tradition continues as a meaningful cultural celebration centered on family, generosity, and community, particularly for children. The celebration featured welcoming remarks from Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Council Member Justin Sanchez, a music selection by Casita Maria's choirs, a special musical performance by Kaila Vicioso Paulino, and the distribution of over 300 toys for children and families in attendance. Community leaders and partners also participated in the program, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural traditions while uplifting Bronx families.

"Three Kings Day is a joyful reminder and celebration of culture, tradition, and community," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "It is important that we come together as a community during times of uncertainty and discord to create happiness and lasting memories for our families and especially for our children. Our borough is stronger when we work together. Thank you to Council Member Sanchez, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, and our community partners for ensuring that our families and children are seen, supported, and celebrated."

"Three Kings Day is a reminder of our roots and the traditions that remain alive and well. Gatherings like this are so important because they show our young people that their culture is worthy of being seen, celebrated, and uplifted," said New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez. "I'm proud to have a partner in Borough President Gibson who understands the importance of cultural programming and the importance of community organizations like Casita Maria, who are ensuring that our neighborhoods feel represented and respected."



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