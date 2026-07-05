

STATEMENT FROM BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON ON GOVERNOR HOCHUL'S 2026 STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS "Today, Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address outlined a clear, forward-looking agenda focused on affordability, public safety, and protecting New Yorkers during a time of continued economic and social uncertainty. As we enter the new year, I commend Governor Hochul's leadership and commitment to delivering meaningful solutions for working families and communities across our state. Keeping our Communities Safe: Public safety remains a top concern for Bronx residents, and Governor Hochul's comprehensive approach to preventing violence and keeping communities safe through investments of $3 billion toward public safety initiatives statewide along with efforts to block 3D printers from producing firearms and ending the sale of handguns that can be converted into semi-automatic weapons, reflects a strong commitment to prevention accountability and community well-being. Childcare: The rising cost of childcare continues to place an immense burden on working families. I strongly support the Governor's $8 billion investment in childcare, which will significantly expand access and reduce costs for parents to as low as $15 per week. These investments are critical to strengthening our workforce and ensuring families are not forced to choose between employment and caring for their children. Affordable Housing: Housing affordability remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the Bronx and communities across New York State. The Governor's ongoing investment in statewide affordable housing, including millions of dollars allocated specifically for the Bronx, is a crucial step toward helping families stay in their neighborhoods and achieve long-term stability. Protecting Immigrant Communities: The Bronx is a borough built by immigrants, and I stand with Governor Hochul in condemning aggressive federal enforcement tactics that sow fear and harm in our communities. New York must continue to refuse to use state resources for federal raids and ensure that spaces such as schools and places of worship remain protected from federal interference. Responsible Artificial Intelligence: As technology continues to evolve, I commend the Governor for advancing legislation that promotes transparency and accountability in artificial intelligence. Requiring disclosure when AI-generated content is used and identifying its sources will help safeguard New Yorkers and foster public trust in new technologies. I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Governor Hochul, our State legislative colleagues, and City leaders to ensure these commitments translate into meaningful outcomes for Bronx residents and families across New York State."





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