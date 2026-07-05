BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS PARTNERS TO HOST ANNUAL WINTER COAT GIVEAWAY DISTRIBUTING OVER 800 COATS AND WINTER ESSENTIALS

For photos, click here Bronx, NY- On Thursday, January 15, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined community partners to host the borough's annual Winter Coat Giveaway at Bronx Borough Hall, distributing over 800 coats and winter essentials to Bronx residents. The annual event is designed to help families, older adults, and individuals stay warm and safe during the cold winter months, especially as temperatures continue to drop and the rising cost of living places additional strain on household budgets nationwide. In partnership with Centerlight Healthcare, Home Base Homeless Prevention Network, Catholic Charities of New York, Cricket Wireless, Metro Plus, Archcare Senior Life, Bronx Eats, Atlantis Fresh Market, Bronx Fashion Week, Helping U Homecare, the NPR Group, Z Best Home Care, and VNS Health, coats and supportive resources were distributed to residents at the coat giveaway.

"No one in our borough should endure the cold winter without proper protection or clothing," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "This yearly giveaway demonstrates the strength and combined effort of our office and community partners to assist Bronx residents. Together, we are making sure that families in the Bronx receive the dignity, warmth, and support necessary during the winter season."

"This coat drive is a powerful example of what's possible when communities work together," said Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and CEO of CenterLight Healthcare PACE. "We're proud to be a sponsor and to help ensure our neighbors stay safe, warm, and treated with dignity during the cold winter months."

"VNS Health is proud to support the Bronx Borough President's 3rd Annual Coat Drive," said Christy Harvey, Community Outreach Representative for VNS Health. "VNS Health is dedicated to more than just health care; we are dedicated to improving the lives of our neighbors. It is a joy to connect with residents today and help provide the essentials needed to stay warm and healthy this season."

"ArchCare, the Continuing Care Community of the Archdiocese of New York, is grateful to participate in the third annual Coat Drive with the Office of the Bronx Borough President, providing warmth and essential support to the communities we serve here in the Bronx," said David Harvey, Manager for ArchCare. "Inspired by our Catholic faith and guided by the compassion and healing of Jesus, ArchCare is deeply committed to offering excellence in innovative, holistic care—both in our programs and throughout the neighborhoods we serve. As an organization firmly rooted in this borough, we are honored to stand alongside our neighbors to ensure that every individual has access to the resources they need during the coldest months. ArchCare is deeply rooted in the Bronx and its vibrant culture, and we remain committed to supporting the health, dignity, and well‑being of our community."

"Thank you, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, for inviting Bronx Eats to participate in today's day of community care," said Gail Schorsch, Founder and Director of Bronx Eats, Inc. "Every block in the Bronx deserves fresh, nutritious produce."

"Cricket Wireless believes in inspiring meaningful connections one smile at a time," said Rebecca Horrocks, Marketing Manager of Cricket Wireless Northeast Region. "We are truly grateful to participate in the Bronx Borough President's coat drive for the 3rd year in a row, as it gives us the chance to connect with the community in a meaningful way. That's truly something to smile about!"

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