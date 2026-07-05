BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON CELEBRATES REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY A Community Interfaith Celebration ﻿ "Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way"– The King Center

For photos, click here Bronx, NY– On Monday, January 19, 2026, in recognition of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined faith leaders, elected officials, and Bronx residents for a Community Interfaith Celebration honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sponsored by the Castle Hill Resource Center, the gathering took place at The Fellowship Covenant Church in the Southeast Bronx.

Under the theme "Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way," the celebration brought together faith leaders, community partners, and community members for a meaningful morning of prayer, music, and tributes honoring Dr. King's legacy and the impact of his leadership. ﻿ "Dr. King leaves a lasting legacy of advocacy, dignity, and unity, reminding us that we all have a role to play in building a stronger community rooted in integrity and compassion for one another," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "As we commemorate his life and leadership, as a borough we must recommit ourselves to the values he championed: nonviolence, service, and the pursuit of justice for all."

"In a society long torn and tortured by violence, the late, great man of God, the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., showed us the power of peaceful protest and non-violent activism," said Rev. Dr. Kanyere Eaton, Senior Pastor of Senior Pastor of Fellowship Covenant Church. "With his words and through his leadership, he reminded us of the words of our Lord Jesus Christ: “those who live by the sword will die by the sword.” Dr. King’s life of committed service transformed the trajectory of our nation’s conduct and consciousness. It is an honor for Fellowship Covenant Church to host this celebration of his life, legacy and love in the beloved community of the Bronx."

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us that faith without works is incomplete, calling each of us to serve our neighbors with justice, compassion, and love," said Apolonia Villanueva, Executive Director of the Castle Hill Resource Center. "Guided by this responsibility to one another, the Castle Hill Resource Center is committed to supporting, advocating for, and providing essential resources to our neighbors as we address the diverse needs of the Castle Hill community. Through collaboration, service, and a shared commitment to dignity and equity, we strive to strengthen families, uplift individuals, and build a more just and compassionate community carrying forward Dr. King’s legacy through meaningful action."

In addition to remarks from Borough President Gibson, the celebration featured remarks from Rev. Dr. Kanyere Eaton, Senior Pastor of Fellowship Covenant Church; Bishop Michael Carrion of Promised Land Covenant Church; Evangelist Apolonia Villanueva, Executive Director of the Castle Hill Resource Center; and faith leaders and community members representing neighborhoods across the borough.

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