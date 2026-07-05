BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON CON-ED RATE HIKES

Bronx, NY– "Con Edison's proposed rate hikes are unacceptable and would place an even heavier burden on hardworking New Yorkers facing an affordability crisis in our city. The proposed hikes of 11.4% for electric and 13.3% for gas would further strain household budgets for low-income and middle-class New Yorkers who are simply trying to stay warm, keep the lights on, and make ends meet. ﻿ In the Bronx, residents are already burdened by the high cost of living and high energy bills. These proposed hikes would push too many residents further into financial strain and hardship. As New Yorkers face increased uncertainty, they must now cope with cuts to benefits and services from Washington, and Con Edison's addition to this burden is unacceptable.

I join advocates, community leaders, and my fellow colleagues in government in calling on the Public Service Commission to reject these unfair rate-hike proposals. New Yorkers deserve a city and an energy system that is affordable, transparent, and accountable. We must work toward solutions that protect working families in our city."

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