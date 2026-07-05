BOROUGH PRESIDENT VANESSA L. GIBSON HOLDS INAUGURATION CEREMONY AT LEHMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

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Bronx, NY - On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson was sworn in for a second term as the 14th Bronx Borough President during an inauguration ceremony held at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony marked the official start of the Borough President’s second term under the theme “The Bronx Leads” with a focus on the Bronx`s Next Chapter. The inauguration brought together community members, faith leaders, and elected officials to celebrate Borough President Gibson’s continued leadership and vision for the Bronx. The program was emceed by journalist Debralee Santos, Editor in Chief of The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press, and featured welcoming remarks from Dr. Fernando Delgado, President of Lehman College.

The ceremony also included multiple invocations from faith leaders, the presentation of colors by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation`s Ceremonial Unit, and musical performances that reflected the Bronx’s rich cultural legacy, including performances by the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music Choir, the Renaissance Youth Center, and the Bombazo Dance Company. Notable attendees included New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who administered the oath of office, Congressman Ritchie Torres, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Additional city and state elected officials were also in attendance for the celebration. “This inauguration marks a celebration of how far we have come as a borough and where we are going,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “Our blueprint, The Bronx Leads,reaffirms our administration's commitment to building a borough where every family can thrive, live in safe communities, be healthy, and have access to resources and opportunities. Our second term is about deepening the progress we have made by continuing to invest in our neighborhoods and ensuring that the voices of Bronx residents remain at the center of every decision we make to ensure we move this borough forward with purpose, pride, and progress.” Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Borough President delivered her inaugural address, outlining priorities for the next four years and reaffirming her administration’s focus on public safety, education, health equity, economic development, tourism, and community-centered leadership.

Major announcements included: Future Focus Bronx, a workforce development and employment initiative focused on the responsible use of AI and the jobs of tomorrow.

Bronx Mental Health for All, expanding access to culturally competent, trauma-informed mental health care for youth and older adults, including survivors of domestic violence, LGBTQ+ residents, people living with HIV, and individuals with substance use disorders.

Bronx Asthma & Respiratory Health Equity Initiative, addressing the borough’s high asthma rates and including advocacy for a Bronx Asthma Center, a centralized hub for prevention, care coordination, research, and community education.

Bronx Diabetes Taskforce, launched in partnership with Health People, bringing together advocates and leaders from hospitals, community-based organizations, and health providers.

The opening of the first-ever Hip Hop Museum, celebrating and cementing the Bronx’s role as the birthplace of this legendary music genre.

The opening of a blood center in the Bronx to address the borough’s blood supply crisis.

The release of an Affordable Housing Guide and first-ever homeownership event at Bronx Borough Hall hosted by this administration.

The expansion of the Bronx Museum of the Arts` South Wing.

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