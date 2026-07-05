BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON LAUNCHES 2026 COMMUNITY BOARD APPLICATIONS

DIGITAL APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Application link here

Bronx, NY- On January 23rd, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson officially launched the 2026 Bronx Community Board Application, continuing the Borough President's Office's commitment to expanding access and ensuring Bronx residents have a voice in local government. For the fourth year in a row, digital applications are available in both English and Spanish for interested applicants.

The Bronx Borough President's Office accepts applications from city residents 16 years of age or older who reside, work, and/or have professional or other significant interests in the borough. In previous years, applications had to be hand-delivered or mailed to Bronx Borough Hall, but in fulfilling her promise to revamp the Community Board application process, Borough President Gibson's administration made applications available online to increase accessibility and encourage more residents to participate.

In recent years, Borough President Gibson has worked to strengthen Community Boards by expanding training opportunities and advocating for increased support and resources. Additionally, the Bronx Borough President's Office has testified before the New York City Council and requested additional technical support for boards, as well as updates to the long-overdue Community Board Member Handbook, which had not been updated in over a decade. The Borough President's Office has also increased training for board members by collaborating with partners such as the Civic Engagement Commission, the New York State Committee on Open Government, Parliamentary procedure experts, the New York City Office of Management & Budget, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, and more.

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