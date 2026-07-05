BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON RECENT VIOLENCE AND LOSS IN KINGSBRIDGE

"Our borough is heartbroken and in mourning after the tragic shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old teenager, and two others were left injured. This devastating incident comes amid a troubling period of gun violence across our borough, leaving too many of our families and community members feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

This tragedy is another painful reminder of the work that must continue to rid our communities of guns, the urgency of more recreational and youth-based programs, and the need for ongoing community engagement. We have been in contact with the NYPD, School Superintendents, Principals, and school leaders. The school community is receiving additional counseling and support for students and staff. We will continue to monitor this tragedy as the investigation continues.

As we await more information, we ask that everyone continue to keep the victims, their families, and loved ones in their prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

I want to thank the NYPD, first responders, and emergency medical personnel for continuing to respond with care and compassion under these heartbreaking circumstances.

If you have any information that may assist these investigations, we urge you to contact the local authorities and to use your voice to bring accountability and prevent further loss and tragedy in our communities."

This violence is unacceptable, and we will never treat this as normal anywhere in our borough."

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