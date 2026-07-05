BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS WORLD HIJAB DAY FASHION SHOW AT BRONX BOROUGH HALL

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Bronx, NY—On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with Bronx Fashion Week and Style Esteem Wardrobe, hosted a World Hijab Day Fashion Show at Bronx Borough Hall, celebrating identity, inclusion, and community while standing in solidarity with women who wear the hijab.

The event welcomed community members to engage in conversation, hear lived experiences, and watch a vibrant fashion show highlighting culture, expression, and empowerment. Attendees also participated in an interactive "Experience the Hijab" segment, where women could wear a hijab and learn firsthand about its cultural significance.

"Celebrating World Hijab Day reminds us that cultural inclusion begins with understanding," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Today, Borough Hall became a safe space where women shared their stories, culture, and lived experiences, and where our community came together in respect and solidarity. In the Bronx, we embrace, celebrate, and protect diversity. This spirit of unity and togetherness is what continues to move our borough forward."

The program also featured remarks from Borough President Gibson, a panel discussion exploring the personal, cultural, and religious perspectives of the hijab, a Q&A session on myths, misconceptions, and facts, and a red carpet walk to close the celebration.

The fashion showcase was led by Bronx Fashion Week and designer and women's health advocate, Sonya Keshwani, founder of Style Esteem Wardrobe NYC, whose work centers on identity, dignity, and empowerment for women through fashion. Drawing from her own lived experience as a breast cancer survivor, Keshwani's design reflects the intersections of personal style, resilience, and cultural pride.

Partners and sponsors for the event included Emblem Health, ICNA Relief, Bronx Fashion Week, Style Esteem Wardrobe, Brittany Beauty Academy, and American Beauty School.

World Hijab Day, observed globally on February 1, is dedicated to fostering religious tolerance and understanding by inviting women of all backgrounds to learn about and experience the hijab. Through the event, Bronx Borough Hall served as a space for education, community dialogue, and celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the Bronx community.

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