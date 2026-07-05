UNESCO & Buni Media team up to train youth in Kakuma refugee camp with animation storytelling

Located in northwestern Kenya, Kakuma is one of the world's largest refugee settlements and home to people from more than a dozen nationalities. While rich in cultural diversity and creative potential, refugee communities continue to face significant barriers to education, employment, professional networks and participation in the creative economy. The project responds directly to these challenges by investing in young people's creativity as a pathway to inclusion, resilience and economic opportunity.

Throughout the programme, participants will produce a series of animated stories inspired by issues affecting young people and refugee communities, including employment, governance, identity and social inclusion. By combining local storytelling traditions with contemporary animation and digital media, the project will amplify refugee voices while demonstrating how culture can foster dialogue, strengthen social cohesion and contribute to sustainable development.