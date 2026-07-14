The Forgotten Plants That Naturally Filter Water and Clean the Air

Native Plants

Native plants filter water, clean the air, reduce erosion, support wildlife, and create healthier, more sustainable landscapes for future generations.

Native plants don't just grow on the land—they help heal it, protecting the earth one root at a time” — Tammy Sons

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across the United States confront the growing challenges of climate change, water pollution, habitat loss, and declining biodiversity, environmental experts increasingly recognize native plants as among the most effective natural tools for restoring ecosystems and improving environmental health.Unlike non-native ornamental species, native plants have evolved over thousands of years to thrive in their local environments. Their extensive root systems help absorb rainfall, reduce stormwater runoff, stabilize soil, and naturally filter pollutants before they reach rivers, streams, and lakes. These same roots also reduce erosion, making native vegetation an increasingly valuable resource for protecting landscapes vulnerable to extreme weather and expanding urban development.Native plants also play a significant role in improving air quality. Through photosynthesis, native trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers capture carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and store carbon while reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Because they are naturally adapted to regional climates, many native species require fewer inputs and are better equipped to withstand drought, pests, and changing weather conditions. TN Nursery , a family-owned Tennessee grower specializing in native plants since 1959, has seen growing interest from homeowners, conservation groups, municipalities, and restoration professionals seeking sustainable landscaping solutions that benefit both people and wildlife. The company says demand for native trees, shrubs, grasses, ferns, and wildflowers has increased as awareness of their environmental benefits grows."Native plants are more than beautiful additions to a landscape—they're part of the infrastructure that keeps ecosystems healthy," said Tammy Sons, owner of TN Nursery. "Every native tree, shrub, or wildflower planted helps improve soil health, protect water quality, support pollinators, and create habitats that wildlife depend on. Small planting decisions made today can have lasting environmental benefits for generations."Environmental researchers continue to emphasize that expanding native vegetation can strengthen biodiversity, improve watershed health, reduce maintenance costs, and create landscapes that are more resilient to climate change. From residential gardens and urban parks to ecological restoration projects and commercial developments, native plants are becoming an essential component of sustainable land management.As communities look for practical, science-based ways to address environmental challenges, the continued use and preservation of native plants offers a long-term investment in cleaner air, healthier waterways, richer biodiversity, and more resilient ecosystems. By restoring native landscapes today, individuals, businesses, and public agencies can help build a healthier environment for future generations while preserving the natural heritage that supports both wildlife and human well-being.About TN NurseryFounded in 1959 in Altamont, Tennessee, TN Nursery is a family-owned nursery specializing in native plants, trees, shrubs, ferns, grasses, and wildflowers for homeowners, landscapers, conservation organizations, and ecological restoration projects across the United States. With decades of experience growing regionally adapted native species, the company is committed to promoting sustainable landscapes that support biodiversity, improve environmental health, and preserve America's native ecosystems.

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