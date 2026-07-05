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Insurance School of Tampa Bay Announces Approval of New Continuing Education Course NAVIGATING MYFLORIDACFO.COM

For the last 20 years, I have taught Real Estate and Insurance in 19 jurisdictions, and I can say that the Florida Department of Financial Services website, myfloridacfo.com, is among the best.” — Christopher Kazor , Chief Academic Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance School of Tampa Bay Announces New Four (4) Hour Continuing Education Course: NAVIGATING MYFLORIDACFO.COM — A GUIDE TO THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is pleased to announce a new continuing education course designed to help insurance professionals efficiently navigate Florida’s regulatory landscape. NAVIGATING MYFLORIDACFO: A GUIDE TO THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES equips agents, independent adjusters, agency staff, and compliance professionals with practical, real-world skills for locating statutes, rules, forms, and consumer resources on MyFloridaCFO.com and FLOIR.gov.

Fulfilling a need. One reason we developed this course was to reduce the number of daily calls from former students seeking information on compliance, filing forms, and other general Florida insurance-industry questions. Previously, alumni asked how to obtain CE extensions, how to start or close an agency, how to designate or change the "designated agent in charge," and more. Now we can direct them to our class, which shows where all the resources are located. The MyFloridaCFO site and related pages answer the questions an agent, adjuster, or support staff may have, and they provide easy access to information and, in many cases, downloadable forms. Saving time, increasing accuracy, and empowering professionals to navigate regulatory requirements confidently.

Course Description

This hands-on program teaches you how to:

• • Locate licensing information, renewal processes, forms, FAQs, and consumer resources across MyFloridaCFO.com and FLOIR.gov.

• • Understand how the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FOIR) and the Department of Financial Services coordinate oversight.

• • Apply site navigation skills to licensing, filings, forms, and consumer inquiries in real-world tasks.

• • Explore the roles of major sites and how they interrelate to regulatory activity.

• • Practice license verification, filing status checks, form downloads, and more through guided labs.

• • Stay updated on regulatory changes with practical tips and strategies.

• • Complete practical assessments and a reflection exercise to reinforce learning.

Target Audience

• • Licensed insurance agents

• • Independent adjusters

• • Agency staff

• • Compliance professionals

• • Anyone who interacts with Florida’s insurance regulatory framework

Course Format and Benefits

• • Interactive, outcome-driven instruction focused on real-world applications.

• • Guided labs for hands-on practice with license verification, filing status checks, and form downloads.

• • Up-to-date guidance on regulatory announcements, news sections, and changes in Florida’s regulatory landscape.

• • Practical assessments and a reflection exercise to cement knowledge.

CE Credits and Availability

• • Approved Continuing Education for four (4) hour credits.

• • Availability of courses begins on 07/10/2026; registration is available 24 hours a day.

• • Courses are led by experienced instructors with deep knowledge of Florida insurance regulation and hands-on experience navigating MyFloridaCFO and FLOIR.gov.

Registration and More Information

• • For registration for this class available 24/7/365, visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/approval-of-new-continuing-education-course-navigating-myfloridacfo-com/ contact admin@isotampabay.com or call 813.833.5777

• • Follow us on [social media handles] for updates and reminders.



“For the last 20 years, I have taught Real Estate and Insurance in 19 jurisdictions, and I can say that the Florida Department of Financial Services website, myfloridacfo.com, is among the best. We designed NAVIGATING MYFLORIDACFO CE COURSE to empower professionals to find authoritative information quickly, reducing time spent searching and increasing accuracy in licensing, filings, and consumer inquiries,” said Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer at Insurance School of Tampa Bay. “This course translates regulatory complexity into practical skills that professionals can apply immediately in their daily work.””

About Insurance School of Tampa Bay

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is a recognized leader in insurance education, offering a range of continuing education courses designed to help insurance professionals stay compliant, informed, and competitive in a changing regulatory environment.

Media Contact

Christopher Kazor CIC, Lutcf, CEDI

Chief Academic Officer

Insurance School of Tampa Bay

Phone: 813.833.5777

Email: ckazor@isotampabay.com

isotampabay.com

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