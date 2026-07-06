Vijay Mohan Raj Selected as Top Global Environmental Leader of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Vijay Mohan Raj at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vijay Mohan Raj , Senior Indian Forest Service Officer, was recently selected as Top Global Environmental Leader of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over three decades in the industry, Mr. Raj has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Raj is a senior Indian Forest Service officer from Bengaluru, India with nearly three decades of exemplary service in biodiversity conservation, environmental governance, and climate policy. His career reflects a rare integration of science, public administration, and technological innovation, resulting in measurable, large-scale environmental outcomes.Currently serving as Managing Director of the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation, and previously as Principal Secretary (Environment), Government of Karnataka, he has led major initiatives including the implementation of the National Clean Air Program, development of the Karnataka State Climate Action Plan, and enforcement of environmental regulatory frameworks.His contributions to conservation are globally significant. Notably, he played a pivotal role in identifying and protecting one of the largest populations of the endangered lion-tailed macaque in the Western Ghats, leading to the establishment of the Sharavathi Lion-tailed Macaque Reserve. His leadership in tiger conservation, biodiversity documentation, and afforestation programs has had lasting ecological impact.Mr. Raj is also a pioneer in leveraging technology for conservation. He developed the HULI Smart Patrolling System, which was later scaled nationally as part of the M-STRiPES platform and received the National E-Governance Award. His innovations in digital forest monitoring and agroforestry traceability (Arbor Tree Tag System) have strengthened accountability and sustainability in forest management.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, sustainability, development, team management and building,Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Raj has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for his selection as Top Global Environmental Leader of the Year for 2026.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Raj has significantly contributed to public engagement and awareness through acclaimed publications and films. His co-direction and executive production of the documentary “Wild Karnataka,” narrated by Sir David Attenborough, earned the National Film Award and elevated global awareness of biodiversity conservation.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Raj for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Raj attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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