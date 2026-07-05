State Police Investigating Shooting in Wilmington

Date Posted: Sunday, July 5th, 2026

The Delaware State Police obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Paul Waller of Wilmington, Delaware, following a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Wilmington.

On July 4, 2026, at approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 2100 block of Marsh Road in Wilmington for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers and emergency medical services found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for serious injury. The investigation revealed that Waller shot the victim during a verbal interaction and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On July 5, 2026, Waller was taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Upon extradition to Delaware, he will be charged with the crimes listed below.

Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crime. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Det. D. Patterson at (302) 365-8471. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.