Wednesdae Reim Ifrach Releases Hex and Flesh Poetry Collection

"Scuff marks and sequins"—author Wednesdae Reim Ifrach celebrates body liberation and queer joy in their new collection. "Your art is resistance. Your gender is a spell..." Introducing the spellbinding cover art for Wednesdae Reim Ifrach’s new collection, Hex & Flesh, a raw and magical map of queer reclamation .

A poetic spellbook and grimoire exploring the sacred, haunted intersections of feminine, non-binary, and genderqueer embodiment.

Your blood is sacred. Your art is resistance. Your gender is a spell you can keep casting or change completely.” — Wednesdae Reim Ifrach

NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official publication of Hex & Flesh: 35 Incantations of Queer Becoming, a transformative new collection of poetry by acclaimed author, artist, and clinician Wednesdae Reim Ifrach through Rebel Satori Press. Crafted as a poetic spellbook, this breathtaking grimoire explores the raw, luminous landscapes of the feminine, haunted, and genderqueer body.

Hex & Flesh represents a radical act of self-sovereignty, casting away societal binaries to reclaim the Flesh through ink, lineage, and ritual. Written from the intimate perspective of an AFAB (assigned female at birth) genderqueer creator, the book moves beyond the edge of traditional language. It challenges systems of erasure, beautifully transforming vulnerabilities into individual spells, protective circles, and triumphant declarations of autonomy.

Spanning 35 carefully woven incantations, the collection navigates the sacred boundaries of personal evolution. From the visceral permanence of tattooing in "Ink is My Gender" and "Tattoo Me Like a Map" to the mystical intersections of witchcraft and self-worth in "Tarot Spread in Lipstick" and "My Chest is an Altar", Ifrach constructs a multi-layered sanctuary on the page. The poems act as deliberate doorways, inviting readers to speak them aloud, step into their own power, and honor their personal histories.

Evocative, fierce, and deeply comforting, Hex & Flesh serves as a sanctuary and an essential counter-narrative for the haunted, the queer, and the healing. It reminds us that identity is an ongoing, beautiful performance of self-discovery.

The collection is available in trade paperback format worldwide directly through Rebel Satori Press and major independent literary distribution networks.

About the Author:

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach, REAT, ATR-BC, ATCS, LPC, NCC, CLAT, RMT, is a trans/non-binary art therapist, counselor, and full-time professor. A pioneer in gender-affirming, trauma-informed care and body justice, Ifrach channels their multidisciplinary expertise in expressive therapies and spiritual frameworks to create spaces of radical healing, visibility, and empowerment for marginalized communities

About the Publisher:

Rebel Satori Press is an independent publisher specializing in inspiring, avant-garde, and boundary-pushing literature that explores the deeper intersections of queer culture, art, and spirituality.

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