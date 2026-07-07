FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the inspiring and uplifting documentary feature WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL -- now available to stream/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on July 7, 2026

Documentary Exploring Human Potential Through the Extraordinary Connection Between Horses and People Debuts on North American VOD Platforms on July 7, 2026

We share the stories of children, adults, and veterans whose lives were transformed through the healing connection formed with horses, and a community that believed in them every step of the way.” — Filmmaker Twila LaBar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the inspiring and uplifting documentary feature WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL -- now available to stream/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on July 7, 2026.

Chronicling the lives of children, adults, and veterans with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges, WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL explores the powerful bond between humans and horses. This connection serves as a lifeline at ROCK (Ride On Center for Kids), a Texas nonprofit dedicated to equine-assisted services. The documentary also highlights ROCK's partnership with Texas A&M University's Institute for Equine Sciences. When participants step into the arena, their initial uncertainty slowly transforms into confidence. The gentle motion of riding and the calming presence of the animals allow emotional walls to fall so healing can begin. Showcasing breakthrough and determination, this documentary illustrates how the participants at ROCK uncover courage, connection, and purpose to reveal the truly transformative nature of horses.

Directed by Twila LaBar and written by LaBar, George Brightwell and Barbara Brightwell, WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL was executive produced by George and Barbara Brightwell, and produced by Twila LaBar, Frank Krenek, Carolyn Holloway, Modesta and Clayton Williams, John and Dolores Willis, the W.D. Kelley Foundation, and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

Featured interview subjects include: Will Estrada, Hunter Adkins, Nancy Krenek, Faith Smyth, Todd Plybon, Tara Plybon, Becky Adkins, Kevin Bowers, Temple Grandin, Dr. Priscilla Lightsey, Chicora Welborn, Kathy Alm, Chris Smyth, Dana Smyth, Dr. Patrick “Doc” Breen, Dr. Michael Ready, Joe McSpadden, Scott Sjule, Sheri Plybon, Lesley Shedeck, Bob Byrns, Heidi Derning, Molly Sweeney, and Patti Colbert.

“When I first encountered the work happening at ROCK, I was moved by the impact horses were having on people's lives," said filmmaker Twila LaBar. "This film shares the stories of children, adults, and veterans whose lives were transformed through the healing connection they form with the horse, and a community that believed in them every step of the way."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL directly with the filmmaker, Krenek of ROCKRIDE Productions, and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL website: https://wherethehorseshealthesoul.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL (2026)

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