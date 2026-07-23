Groundbreaking Clinical Resource Integrates Expressive Arts and Somatics for Queer Trauma Healing

"Scuff marks and sequins"—author Wednesdae Reim Ifrach celebrates body liberation and queer joy in their new collection. The official book cover for Queer Expressions: Expressive Art and Somatic Therapy Practices for Healing Body Trauma by Wednesdae Reim Ifrach, published by North Atlantic Books.

Queer Expressions introduces an innovative, anti-oppressive framework to support trauma, eating disorder recovery, and dysphoria in gender-expansive communities

This book offers a clear, incisive integration of expressive arts and body-based therapies for work with queer and trans communities... A timely, essential read for anyone supporting LGBTQIA+ lives.” — Zachary D. Van Den Berg, MA, ATR-BC, LPC

NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Atlantic Books has announced the official publication of Queer Expressions: Expressive Art and Somatic Therapy Practices for Healing Body Trauma by Wednesdae Reim Ifrach, REAT, ATR-BC, CLAT. This timely volume delivers a precise and rigorous methodology that bridges the gap between traditional psychotherapy and embodied, creative recovery models for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals. Recognizing that psychological distress from discrimination, harassment, and systemic violence intimately imprints onto the musculoskeletal and autonomic nervous systems, Queer Expressions provides clinicians with a clinical roadmap that bypasses the limits of purely verbal talk therapy. The text offers a rich integration of polyvagal theory, somatic tracking, and the Expressive Therapies Continuum to help clients safely externalize preverbal and implicit trauma residues. Ifrach expertly details how practitioners can build clinical spaces that function as anti-oppressive sanctuaries, utilizing intersectional lenses that account for race, disability, and class alongside gender and sexuality. Rather than pathologizing adaptive survival behaviors or pushing an agenda of immediate behavioral compliance, the book introduces a pragmatic harm reduction framework. This client-centered methodology provides precise guidance on titration, somatic boundary setting, and building sustainable, client-led safety plans.

The textbook features: Evidence-Based Insights: Practical guidance illustrating somatic tracking, diaphragmatic breathwork, and improvisational sensorimotor exploration. Delineated Interventions: Fully conceptualized clinical directives detailing materials, step-by-step studio protocols, and somatic verification check-ins. Clinical Vignettes: Rich case narratives documenting parallel therapeutic processes, countertransference awareness, and multifaceted recoveries from complex trauma and atypical eating disorders.

Industry experts have met the release with high praise. Zachary D. Van Den Berg, MA, ATR-BC, LPC, President of the Coalition for Queer Creative Arts Therapies, Inc., notes, "Themes of liberation, harm reduction, anti-oppressive practice, agency, and social justice are treated with rigor and heart... A timely, essential read for anyone studying or supporting LGBTQIA+ lives through creative therapeutic practice".

Monika Ostroff, LICSW, CEDS-S, Executive Director of the Multi-Service Eating Disorder Association (MEDA), states that Ifrach "delivers a master class in the art of healing... fusing expressive and somatic therapies with precision, compassion, and heart".

Queer Expressions is available in both paperback and ebook editions. It serves as a foundational text for psychotherapists, art therapists, creative arts educators, and somatic bodyworkers dedicated to culturally competent, trauma-informed care.

About the Author:

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach is a registered expressive arts therapist, board-certified art therapist, licensed professional counselor, and full-time professor at Moravian University. Ifrach is the co-owner of Rainbow Recovery and an international speaker who previously founded the nation's first LGBTQIA+-specific eating disorder treatment track.

About the Publisher:

North Atlantic Books is an educational nonprofit organization based in Berkeley, California, dedicated to personal and global transformation through books examining the intersections of healing, body, spirit, and justice.

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