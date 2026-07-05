BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION AT EASTWOOD MANOR

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RECOGNIZING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE UNITED STATES



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Bronx, NY—Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson proudly hosted her annual Black History Month celebration at Eastwood Manor, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Black History Month in the United States under the theme, "100 Years of Black Excellence: Standing in Legacy and Longevity."



The event honored the profound contributions, resilience, and enduring legacy of African Americans whose leadership continues to shape the Bronx, New York City, and the world. The program featured live musical performances, community reflections, and a keynote address from Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. PIX 11 News Reporter James Ford served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.



"As we mark 100 years of celebrating Black History in this country, we are reminded that Black excellence did not begin a century ago, and it certainly does not end here," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Black history is American history. It is the story of perseverance in the face of injustice, innovation in the face of exclusion, and leadership rooted in faith, family, and community. Tonight, we celebrate the pioneers and trailblazers whose shoulders we proudly stand on and recommit ourselves to building a borough where opportunity, equity, and dignity are not aspirations, but a reality for every Bronx resident."



Honorees for this year's celebration include Dwayne Johnson of Johnson's BBQ; Lorraine Rohlsen-Alexander of Tennis Lady Co-op City; Jacqueline Bergland, Choir Director at Celia Cruz High School; Dr. Charles J. Gibbs, President of Metropolitan College of NY; Youth Honoree and Cardinal Hayes High School Student Kiwana Yates and Dr. Johnnie Goff, Founder and President of J.A.D.E. Multi Family Circle Center, receiving the Aurelia Greene award.



Each honoree was recognized for their unwavering commitment to education, mentorship, and community empowerment, embodying the spirit of excellence and service that defines our borough.



A special thank you to our event sponsors; Ponce Bank, Allied Government Affairs, BronxCare Health Systems, and ElderPlan Homefirst.



For more information about upcoming events from the Office of the Bronx Borough President, please contact our office at 718-590-3500 or www.bronxboropres.nyc.gov.

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