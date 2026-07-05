BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS ANNUAL HIGHER EDUCATION COLLEGE FAIR AT HOSTOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE For photos, click here

Bronx, NY—On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Higher Education Task Force, hosted the annual Higher Education College Fair at Hostos Community College. This event welcomed over 700 students, educators, and community members from across the borough to learn more about academic opportunities and pathways to higher education.

The event brought together colleges and universities from across New York to connect with prospective undergraduate and graduate students. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from participating institutions and learn more about degree programs, financial aid opportunities, academic resources, and career-building workshops designed to support students at every stage of their academic journey.

The college fair also welcomed professionals seeking career advancement, prospective graduate and certificate students, and educators, expanding access to higher education and workforce opportunities for Bronx residents.

"Higher education remains one of the most powerful pathways to opportunity and economic mobility," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Bringing these colleges and universities directly into our borough ensures that Bronx residents, whether they are high school students, working professionals, or lifelong learners, we want to provide the information and resources needed to pursue their academic and career goals. Thank you to the Bronx Higher Education Taskforce and our academic institutions for continuing to open doors for the next generation of leaders right here in the Bronx."

Participating institutions included: Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Boricua College

Bronx Community College

Fordham University

Hostos Community College

Lehman College, CUNY

Manhattan University

Mercy University

Metropolitan College of New York

Monroe University

SUNY Maritime College

University of Mount Saint Vincent ﻿ -30-

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