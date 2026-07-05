BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMBLEM HEALTH TO KICK OFF FUTURE FOCUS BRONX EMPLOYMENT FAIRS ﻿ Building on last year's Future Forward Bronx initiative to prepare residents for the jobs of today and tomorrow

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Bronx, NY- On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor, joined Emblem Health to host a hiring event as part of the Borough President's Future Focus Bronx initiative announced during her 2026 inauguration. This initiative is a boroughwide effort that will focus on employment fairs at Borough Hall with workforce development resources to prepare residents for the jobs of tomorrow. Future Focus Bronx expands on the foundation laid by last year's Future Forward Bronx initiative, continuing the Borough President's mission to expand pathways to careers and economic mobility, support local talent, and connect Bronx residents directly with employers.

The sales hiring event brought together job seekers from across the borough with recruiters from EmblemHealth, NYSDOL, and others, who shared information about available healthcare sales and service positions. Attendees also received guidance on application steps, resume preparation, and the interview process.

"Our Future Focus Bronx initiative is focused on ensuring residents have access to real opportunities and career pathways that lead to lasting economic mobility," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Through our partnership with the New York State Department of Labor and employers like EmblemHealth, we are committed to building equitable employment opportunities through investments in our borough's workforce."

"At the New York State Department of Labor, our mission is to help New Yorkers find a career they love, and events like this offer residents significant long-term career opportunities right here in their own neighborhood," said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. "This partnership allows us to actively support the growth of the vital health care industry, and we encourage all New Yorkers to use opportunities like this to take their careers to the next level."

"We thank Borough President Gibson for hosting this event and creating opportunities for Bronx residents to explore careers with EmblemHealth," said Michael Palmateer, Chief Executive Officer of EmblemHealth. "We're proud to hire locally and to build a team of people who understand the members and neighborhoods we serve."

For more information on future employment fairs, please contact the Bronx Borough President's office at 718-590-3500 or www.bronxboropres.nyc.gov.

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